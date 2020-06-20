Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #200185 - 06:08 PM Re: Quitting my League Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 730

A/S/L: 71/M/California Everyone is so hammered financially, nobody wants to turn anyone away.



As far as I know, businesses in general are not legally protected if someone contracts the virus. Of course, it would be tough to prove where it was contracted.



I know when our local bowl opens, I'm going. I even have a mask with a bowling motiv :-)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200186 - 12:42 PM Re: Quitting my League Re: BOSStull] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1382

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1382A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Hi all - my center had us all sign a waiver. How enforceable that is? IDK. Most thought it was a waiver to allow us to not wear masks and they were NOT happy that it was not that.





I think the main issue is they're requiring us to wear a mask when we're up there bowling.



With nobody on the pair on either side (which is their approach) and nobody within 6' of us (which is really the way it always has worked) . . .





but anyway _________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel