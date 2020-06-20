BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Quitting my League
#200185 - 06/20/20 06:08 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
82Boat69
Everyone is so hammered financially, nobody wants to turn anyone away.

As far as I know, businesses in general are not legally protected if someone contracts the virus. Of course, it would be tough to prove where it was contracted.

I know when our local bowl opens, I'm going. I even have a mask with a bowling motiv :-)

#200186 - 06/22/20 12:42 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
mmalsed
Hi all - my center had us all sign a waiver. How enforceable that is? IDK. Most thought it was a waiver to allow us to not wear masks and they were NOT happy that it was not that.


I think the main issue is they're requiring us to wear a mask when we're up there bowling.

With nobody on the pair on either side (which is their approach) and nobody within 6' of us (which is really the way it always has worked) . . .


but anyway
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

