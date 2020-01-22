#200170 - 08:48 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] looseleftie





I agree, there use to be many posts put up daily across many of the different message forums here.. Is this just the state of the popularity of bowling? Or people finding other pursuits and hobbies? Covid-19 certainly hasn't helped ..Also other forums for bowling discussion (

We are also dealing with a society, that can click on You Tube and get countless videos on bowling.. For many, this is easier than taking the effort in a real discussion.. We have a very apathetic society I'm afraid..



There was a time where I was bowling two to three times a week, regularly checking in daily on this wonderful site.. Now, it's the "regulars" here I see who are still here.. I have had starts and stops over last few years with bowling, I also have other hobbies cycling and golf which keep me quite busy, but start of this year came back to it, bowling once a week to get started again, then Covid came along and sidelined that..



For ALL of you who have posted on this forum, I thank you, I perhaps don't get involved as often as I perhaps could, or should!! However it would be sad to see this become like a few other bowling sites that I have seen decline.. It is YOU who keep people coming back, and YOU who will help encourage others to sign up and ask questions. This site has given me countless suggestions and help when I have asked. A lot of nice genuine people here as well..



Please stay, keep involved with posting, encourage others, spread the word in your leagues... I will do what I can, for my part..



Dennis, I remember reading your posts when I first started on here, always intelligent, honest and helpful advice/discussions... As are all the above posters on this discussion, who I have seen their names/posts many times before.



My own national bowling forum site, is a shell of what it use to be! Sad



Keep the faith, keep the posts up.. The time and effort that all of you put into posting and creating interest on this site is appreciated..Respect

