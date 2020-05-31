Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #200171 - 09:14 PM Who is itching to get back on the lanes looseleftie





Registered: 01/31/09

Posts: 885

Hi guys,



After three months of zero bowling, I'm looking for some light at end of the tunnel in relation to centers opening again..



With mass indoor gatherings here in Aus, limited to I think 20 at moment, it will be interesting to see what happens when centers reopen....



Will there be social bowling (restricted numbers)? and where does that leave leagues with over 100 bowlers strong on at least 4 nights of the week where I bowl?



Love any thoughts and opinions here

Cheers

looseleftie

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#200174 - 07:08 AM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 889

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 889A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I'm not sure what it is going to look like in New Jersey. I might find out soon as our governor might be making an announcement today about our stage of reopening.



Our reopening is happening throughout New Jersey all at once and is not being done by region. Although New Jersey is a small state by area with the highest population density in America, there are wildly different population densities throughout the state. I figure the concern is that it takes less than an hour to drive from a county where there are 275 people per square mile to one where there are 10500 people per square mile.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

#200175 - 07:47 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1245

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1245A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia already have. Looking forward to Wednesday again.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

HS 811

#200177 - 05:01 PM Re: Who is itching to get back on the lanes looseleftie





Registered: 01/31/09

Posts: 885

A/S/L: 50m Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/31/09Posts: 885A/S/L: 50m In aus. We are waiting till June 22 before restrictions are further relaxed and gyms open, just praying that bowling is included in this.

Hanging to bowl 😕🎳

