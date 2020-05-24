Quitting my League

Sponsored Links







Page 3 of 3

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1245

Well I bowled today at Stars and Strikes. They have done a good job with taking precautions with COVID-19 (PDF attached).. Felt OK to bowl today. After 2 months of bowling it felt really good. No rust bowled well considering the layoff. Still feel like I am not going to start resuming league come Wednesday unless Bowlmor takes the same precautions. We will see... Bowlmor has pretty much the same but only concern on leagues is the one lane separation. If it is implemented on leagues I may go ahead and bowl..



Well I bowled today at Stars and Strikes. They have done a good job with taking precautions with COVID-19 (PDF attached).. Felt OK to bowl today. After 2 months of not bowling it felt really good. No rust bowled well considering the layoff. Still feel like I am not going to start resuming league come Wednesday unless Bowlmor takes the same precautions. We will see... Bowlmor has pretty much the same but only concern on leagues is the one lane separation. If it is implemented on leagues I may go ahead and bowl.

After going to S&S on Sunday I went to my Wednesday night restart of the season last night. After seeing the precautions that the league and Bowlmor were taking I opted back in to my restart of the league. We bowled 1 team per set of lanes. The pit are was taped off for your team's zone. I felt comfortable bowling in this format and will finish the season plus they added more weeks to fill out the summer. So, I am back to bowling.

That is good to hear. I have absolutely no idea when centers will be allowed to reopen along with other non-essential businesses in NJ. I am thinking mid June at best.



Well back to the second week of bowling. I got to the lanes and found out that the leagues were back to 2 teams per set of lanes. I almost walked out. It was like bait and switch. Lanes having social distancing one week and not the next. Why would BOWLMOR do this? No league meeting. No vote. No nothing. This is the way it is.

I am very disappointed in the way this happened.



I did bowl but was not happy. We were on the 1st set of lanes lane so was able to keep my distance. Next week I will not be as fortunate.





