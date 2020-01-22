Sponsored Links







This is a damned shame Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9820

I have been on this site for a lot of years. And, I feel I have witnessed an old friend DIE.



there have been many useful comments, recommendations and great comradery.

I've met a few from here and they were just as friendly in person. I currently bowl with one. Have been since we met.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: This is a damned shame BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1245

Still here Dennis. Yeah most have migrated to Facebook groups. I still jump on here a couple times a week to see if any new post. I am going to urge my team members to join this week. I would like to see a little more activity.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

HS 811

Re: This is a damned shame Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 889

I still pop on from time to time too. It is a shame, I feel like there is more than enough going on in bowling at all levels to talk about here.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

Re: This is a damned shame champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2147

I still check in to see how everyone is too. I bowl so rarely, now, it slips my mind, but I used to spend so much time on here studying and learning, that even if I'm not bowling much, I still think about you guys.



This weekend I did drive the 400 mile round trip to bowl in the Tucson city tournament with my old team mates from several years ago. Always nice to see old friends, and the city I used to call home.



And despite not having thrown a single shot in months and months, and only owning one ball now (a Purple Hammer) I did manage a 216, 256, 268 for 740 in doubles. That's my best ever tournament series. My team mate added 610. I think 1350 will net us a nice finish in the scratch finals. (I don't have a book average anymore, so no handicap for me.)



The other series were more in line with what I expected. 556 in Team, and 488 in singles. Yikes.



Now I'm starting to plan the trip to Reno for Nationals this year. This will be my 7th consecutive, and I really can't wait. I'll be the guy walking down center isle with a purple hammer and shoes in hand. Keep it simple.



Hope everyone is doing well.

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Re: This is a damned shame BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1245

I feel like I am posting to myself again

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull

HS 811

Re: This is a damned shame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 725

You're not. Most just monitor this sight unless something really interesting comes along. COVID-19 has everyone's attention right now.

Re: This is a damned shame looseleftie





Registered: 01/31/09

Posts: 885

A/S/L: 50m Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/31/09Posts: 885A/S/L: 50m



I agree, there use to be many posts put up daily across many of the different message forums here.. Is this just the state of the popularity of bowling? Or people finding other pursuits and hobbies? Covid-19 certainly hasn't helped ..Also other forums for bowling discussion (

We are also dealing with a society, that can click on You Tube and get countless videos on bowling.. For many, this is easier than taking the effort in a real discussion.. We have a very apathetic society I'm afraid..



There was a time where I was bowling two to three times a week, regularly checking in daily on this wonderful site.. Now, it's the "regulars" here I see who are still here.. I have had starts and stops over last few years with bowling, I also have other hobbies cycling and golf which keep me quite busy, but start of this year came back to it, bowling once a week to get started again, then Covid came along and sidelined that..



For ALL of you who have posted on this forum, I thank you, I perhaps don't get involved as often as I perhaps could, or should!! However it would be sad to see this become like a few other bowling sites that I have seen decline.. It is YOU who keep people coming back, and YOU who will help encourage others to sign up and ask questions. This site has given me countless suggestions and help when I have asked. A lot of nice genuine people here as well..



Please stay, keep involved with posting, encourage others, spread the word in your leagues... I will do what I can, for my part..



Dennis, I remember reading your posts when I first started on here, always intelligent, honest and helpful advice/discussions... As are all the above posters on this discussion, who I have seen their names/posts many times before.



My own national bowling forum site, is a shell of what it use to be! Sad



Keep the faith, keep the posts up.. The time and effort that all of you put into posting and creating interest on this site is appreciated..Respect

Looseleftie

Re: This is a damned shame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 725

A/S/L: 71/M/California I think most people are counter-punchers. They respond to a post but never lead with one.



Where I bowl, Steve Cook's Fireside Lanes, they've used this shutdown as an opportunity to install newer lanes, gutters, approaches, ball returns and settee areas. They're also remodeling the house-ball racks.



I think because the profit margin is so narrow for bowling, it's tough for owners to do what's necessary. As a result many bowling centers get run down which adds to the poor public image that bowling has developed over the years.



When I watch bowling from other countries, I'm astounded by house modern the bowling centers are compared to here.

Re: This is a damned shame Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 889

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 889A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey



I'm really looking forward to the PBA starting again on Saturday if even for a special event.



I know that my center also took the opportunity to do work. I'll be curious to see what they have done other than what they said about fixing equipment as they have been secretive about other changes in appearance. I'd like new ball returns with storage for spare balls under the return.I'm really looking forward to the PBA starting again on Saturday if even for a special event.Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

Top

Tweet

Preview

