#200155 - Yesterday at 11:37 AM Re: Quitting my League [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 883
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
We were progressively shutting everything down here in NJ over the last 2 weeks. Our last night of league was the 13th. The last day my school district had students in school was the 12th. All schools were ordered to close by the 17th. Our leagues were shut down when NJ instituted an 8 pm curfew on the 16th and the center closed about 2-3 days later before the non-essential business shut down in NJ occurred last weekend. Things are not great here. I live and bowl in a part of NJ that has a significantly lower population density than the parts closer to NYC, however the three counties that make up my association combined have more total cases than 23 states currently do.

Not that it is important now considering the growth in cases, but I fear many centers might not survive this. Many other businesses besides bowling too.

Mark
#200156 - Yesterday at 07:20 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1238
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
And now in my county

A stay-at-home order was issued jointly by the county and its cities Friday afternoon, mandating residents to stay at home except to conduct essential business needed for their health and safety as a way of reducing opportunities for the disease to spread. All non-essential businesses will be forced to close because of the order.

I am considered as essential so I will still be working but will not be making contact with the public. Bowling is pretty much shut down.


I have heard a few bowling leagues are shutting down and are opting to give the centers their prize fund. I really think this is a good idea and would be willing to do the same but they would have to cancel the remaining of the season for me to do so.
