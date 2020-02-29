BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200129 - 02/29/20 01:30 PM Quitting my League
Never thought about this before but when the first case of Corona Virus shows up in the Atlanta area I am done with league bowling for a while. I may have to change my saying posted in my profile "Let me bowl or let me die"
#200131 - 02/29/20 02:43 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
Try not to panic. Less than 2% of the population is vulnerable and only .04% who get it, die from it. Last I heard, there were 60 people in America with it. That's 60 out of 333 million. Each time you drive your car your chances of dying are significantly greater. This isn't the black plague. If you're not old or have a compromised respiratory system, you're not at risk.

#200134 - 03/01/20 08:11 AM Re: Quitting my League [Re: 82Boat69]
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
If you're not old or have a compromised respiratory system, you're not at risk.
No panic. Just throwing it out there. My wife is the high risk category and I would not want to bring it home to her.

Looking at worst case scenarios of community spread in my area. There would be no preventing contracting the virus without taking extreme measures. A bowling center would be like a movie theater and with the virus lasting 24 hours after it contacts a surface you don't even have to be near an infected person to get it.

I hope for the best possible outcome and the virus can be contained no additional spread happens but I don't think we have seen the worst yet.
#200140 - 03/16/20 11:52 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
Well with all that is going I decided to take the next 2 weeks off bowling. Cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in my area. I will re-evaluate wether to continue in a couple of weeks.
#200143 - 03/17/20 07:11 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
I got an email from Bowlero today. Well that takes care of that.


#200149 - 03/17/20 10:31 PM Re: Quitting my League [Re: BOSStull]
NJ's 8:00 PM curfew has our leagues shut down. Our center is still open, but others have decided to close. I have no plans to go until things get better.

