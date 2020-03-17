BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200145 - 03/17/20 07:39 PM COVID-10 and center closings
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Bowlero and Stars and Strikes are both closing for 2 weeks due to Coronavirus COVID-19 in my area. I was going to miss the next 2 weeks anyway. I think it was the right thing to do.


Bowlero.jpg




_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/
"Let me bowl or let me die"

