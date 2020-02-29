BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Unimportant Wood Lane Advice
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200132 - 02/29/20 08:15 PM Unimportant Wood Lane Advice
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 881
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
So, I`m meeting some family in a few weeks to go bowling with them on a Saturday night. They live around 2 hours away in PA and the center they want to bowl at has wood lanes. Obviously, it doesn't matter how I do, but I want to try to do the best I can just because I haven't bowled on wood in 14 years and have no idea when I might get the chance again.

I was already figuring on dry lanes due to when we will be bowling and wood reinforced that thought. I intend on leaving my Hy-Road Nano at home and bringing my old urethane Turbo instead along with my old Critical Mass and my Super Natural. I also might not bother to bring my Vintage Danger Zone because I think it might be too strong. I'm also ready for the possibility of weakening my release and playing straighter. Any other thoughts?

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200133 - 02/29/20 09:06 PM Re: Unimportant Wood Lane Advice [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Unless they're laying down a bunch of oil, only urethane and plastic will work. Everything else will hook in the heads and roll-out.

Top
#200135 - 03/01/20 08:16 AM Re: Unimportant Wood Lane Advice [Re: Mkirchie]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1226
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Agree Urethane. If it was me I would be playing the twig with wood and no oil.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/
"Let me bowl or let me die"

Top
#200137 - 03/01/20 09:03 AM Re: Unimportant Wood Lane Advice [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 881
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
That reinforces my thoughts. From pictures, the center does seem to host a lot of tournaments and at least the lanes look like they have been refinished on a regular basis and not neglected for a bunch of years. I figured I'd at least bring my Critical Mass along with the two urethane balls because I figure that there were still a lot of wood lanes when it came out. I'm also likely to prefer the Turbo over the Super Natural for the same reason. Most likely to just use the Turbo and will fire it up the outside with little hand if I can't find anything with my normal release.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

Top
#200138 - 03/01/20 02:06 PM Re: Unimportant Wood Lane Advice [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 71/M/California
If you're old enough to remember, wood lanes simply had conditioner on them. Later, lacquer was added to seal them and then the conditioner was applied. If they look dull, its probably just conditioner. If they appear shiny, its lacquer.

Urethane and plastic will not work well on conditioner only. On lacquer, they'll work fine.

The weaker the lane surface, the harder the ball needs to be. The progression has been from soft lanes and hard ball to hard lanes and soft balls.

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Unimportant Wood Lane Advice
by 82Boat69 - 03/01/20 02:06 PM
Plugging balance holes
by BOSStull - 03/01/20 08:37 AM
Quitting my League
by BOSStull - 03/01/20 08:11 AM
The price of new bowling balls
by BOSStull - 02/29/20 01:54 PM
Belmo and the 2020 US Open
by BOSStull - 02/29/20 01:17 PM
This is a damned shame
by champ - 02/24/20 06:12 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2020 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.