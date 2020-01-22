Plugging balance holes

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 71/M/California I spent a couple of years experimenting with covers, cores, weights and dual angles. I also tried a few of Mo Pinel's recommendations for 'high-track' players.



Bottom line, the number of variables that exist between one bowler and another in speed/rev combinations due to hand position, backswing, lanes, oil patterns, etc., render most recommendations useless.



At best, some generalizations can be predicted, but if you're looking for help from a new bowling ball with a new dual angle combination, you're looking in the wrong place.



The best way to improve as a bowler is to improve technique. Second best is to improve your ability to recognize lane oil patterns and transitions. Finally, understand the 3 phases of ball reaction and learn to control the length of all 3 phases.



It doesn't matter what the name of your bowling ball is, it's core, it's surface, it's dual angles, yada yada yada. If you can't get that ball into a roll just before impact at a 4.5 degree angle near the 17 board at about 16 mph, the ball will deflect or dive and the result will be less than optimal.



All hits/carry can be explained. Deflection on impact is what everyone should attempt to control. People who can generated higher RPM's can open up the lanes more than those who can't. However, I would speculate that only 5%-10% of all bowlers exceed 400 rpms. So, learn to optimize your own game.



Ball surface and lane surface account for 90% of a ball's reaction. The rest, if optimized will account for the other 10%. If you have a ball rep willing to drill 10 new balls each time the oil pattern changes, you'll get dialed-in pretty quick. If you're an average person who can afford a couple of new balls a year, you're better off throwing balls you already own that get the job done.



The balance-hole rule is forcing us all to plug and re-drill balls we've depended on. I don't trust the incestuous relationship between USBC and ball manufacturers. I also don't trust all the talking heads, famous or not who also represent ball manufacturers.



It would be interesting to see what would happen if everyone simply boycotted ball manufactures for 1 year. Would averages drop-off suddenly? I doubt it. The only thing that would drop off is the price of the next lastest and great bowling ball name :-)

A/S/L: 72/m/IL That's a darn shame Dennis.

I've paid attention to Mo's Monday videos on YouTube and found them pretty interesting. Recently he's had stuff on changing the layout for help on modifying the ball track. Unfortunately I have a lower track. So his videos on tracks was interesting to me...

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1226A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia From what I heard the overall DIFF will decrease by up to .020 depending on where and size of the balance hole. In symmetrical balls the Mass bias will be in the thumb hole causing the ball to rev up later than before. I have a couple of Hy-roads that will need to be plugged and suspect that I will have to adjust the surface to get a desired reaction. Also when I plug mine will drill a deeper thumb to help offset some of the loss of DIFF,



Dennis not good when Mo shakes his head.

Dennis not good when Mo shakes his head.



Mo saw my ball hooking 17 boards, mostly because of my slower speed. And, realized I couldn't get the ball downline far enough before the hook. Hence, his flat layout. It was easier to just purchase a low end Brunswick ball and rev it up. Which I have done with a plastic ball on really dry lane conditions. Mo saw my ball hooking 17 boards, mostly because of my slower speed. And, realized I couldn't get the ball downline far enough before the hook. Hence, his flat layout. It was easier to just purchase a low end Brunswick ball and rev it up. Which I have done with a plastic ball on really dry lane conditions. _________________________

Re: Plugging balance holes

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1226

Dennis reading your last post reminded of the Hornet I had. Lanes had to be really dry for that ball and probably would of been perfect for you. I sold it a while back after I bought the Buzz PE and figured I could always add a little polish and get the same reaction as the Hornet but I could not duplicate the reaction with the PE.



Getting closer to time. My best 2 balls of late my Storm Intense and my original Hy-Road will have to be plugged but not yet.

