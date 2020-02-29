Sponsored Links







Quitting my League BOSStull

Never thought about this before but when the first case of Corona Virus shows up in the Atlanta area I am done with league bowling for a while. I may have to change my saying posted in my profile "Let me bowl or let me die"

Re: Quitting my League 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 719

A/S/L: 71/M/California Try not to panic. Less than 2% of the population is vulnerable and only .04% who get it, die from it. Last I heard, there were 60 people in America with it. That's 60 out of 333 million. Each time you drive your car your chances of dying are significantly greater. This isn't the black plague. If you're not old or have a compromised respiratory system, you're not at risk.

Re: Quitting my League BOSStull

Looking at worst case scenarios of community spread in my area. There would be no preventing contracting the virus without taking extreme measures. A bowling center would be like a movie theater and with the virus lasting 24 hours after it contacts a surface you don't even have to be near an infected person to get it.



I hope for the best possible outcome and the virus can be contained no additional spread happens but I don't think we have seen the worst yet. No panic. Just throwing it out there. My wife is the high risk category and I would not want to bring it home to her.Looking at worst case scenarios of community spread in my area. There would be no preventing contracting the virus without taking extreme measures. A bowling center would be like a movie theater and with the virus lasting 24 hours after it contacts a surface you don't even have to be near an infected person to get it.I hope for the best possible outcome and the virus can be contained no additional spread happens but I don't think we have seen the worst yet.

