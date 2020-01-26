Sponsored Links







The price of new bowling balls BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1226

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1226A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Seems to be trending upward on new releases. $174.95 for top notch releases now. I bet by the end of the year we will see $179.95. Add in drilling $250. A lot to pay if the ball turns out to be a dud.

Re: The price of new bowling balls Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 881

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 881A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I agree, spending $250 to possibly end up with a counterweight for a multiple ball ball bag is rough. I'm not sure if in my earlier days I ever had anything top of the line or how much the balls I had cost back then. I got a few as gifts when I was in high school and I got a few balls from bowling in pro-am's.



Re: The price of new bowling balls Dennis Michael





A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9820A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I was convinced years ago that porosity of cover stock was a problem. I had many verbal arguments with Ebonite Staffers on this. Oil absorption into the cover was the leading cause of early ball death to me. The counter claim always was holes in the cover was needed to gain friction on the lane. Time and time again, I could prove that theory wrong, just by comparing my ball rolled against the Pro's ball.



And, here we are, 12 years later, and last night in league, I rolled 3 balls, a 7 y/o ball, an 8 and a 10 year old ball. I started with a fully reactive cover, and quickly moved to a hybrid. When neither worked to my satisfaction, I pulled out the 10 y/o particle urethane ball, and finished game 2 at 257 and game 3 at 236. I know that using the porous covers would not have done that. In fact, each of those balls would have been replaced 10 times over in that time.



Buying quality balls has never been a problem to me. But, the kind of ball was. Any ball known as a soaker was off my list. The harder the cover was better for me.



This is just my opinion, borne by repeated trashing of balls less then a year old. I have seen that most balls needed a resurface and oil extraction after 50 games, on average. But, once resurfaced, they never lasted another 50 games, more like 30. Hence, a replacement was necessary.



As for now, I'll stay with my older equipment, as I can't find another that is made better.



Re: The price of new bowling balls BOSStull

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1226A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Hey, I got Lucky. I got a NIB Seismic Raging Bull Charged for $41 shipped on EBAY. Similar Specs to my Storm Intense. I have never had a Seismic but have thrown my teammates Seismic Longhorn before and liked it. Will be drilling soon.

