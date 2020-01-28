Sponsored Links







What to do? RGR

Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 148

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I have been on here ages ago and now coming back, want to ask for advise, I'm not a bowling techy or ball techy so answers simple would be advised, okay here goes, bear with me. I'm 65 physically okay knees have a little arthritis but still bendable, throw 14 lb balls, my ball speed is good but have low revs, on our typical house shot I'm averaging around 200, the outside works for me there, straight down the 1st arrow and the ball comes in nicely. Right now I'm using a storm Sure Loc and even my blast from the past ball the Hyper Cell they both seem to do well, and are drilled according to my Pro Shop , to snap at the end. I even have a new ball the Motiv Trident Abyss that I haven't had the need to really use yet. Here is my real question, we have a local bowling tournament here at our lanes that I tried to qualify for, they dressed the lanes differently. The first arrow shot didn't work to good, basically not at all, maybe moved about 5 boards and that is pushing it, wouldn't even hit the head pin, and if it did hit the head pin I was looking at buckets, was shooting at a lot of buckets that day. If I moved more inside, well it was like throwing foam balls at a wall, the ball was glancing off the head pin and leaving me with 5-7s 5-10s and some other junk. So what should I do? Change the grit on my bowling ball, and which one or should I throw from the outside and try to throw right at the pocket? Slowing the ball down does affect my accuracy, any advice will be appreciated.

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: What to do? Re: RGR] djp1080

Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 476

A/S/L: 72/m/IL Looked at the specs of the Sure Lock and the Trident Abyss. RG, Diff and Inter Diff are almost the same and both are 2000 grit finish on their covers. Looks like the difference are the colors and that's it out of their boxes.

The Hyper Cell is a little difference and it appears that it should start hooking at your feet or at least not too far down the lane.

If you were leaving 5+anything on lots of your shots, that tells me that if you thought you threw a good shot that your ball was not driving into the pocket. Very likely it had already rolled out and lost its energy to carry through the pins well.

You said that you moved 5 boards. What does that mean? Did you move both your feet and your target five boards to the left? Perhaps a move of 10 boards with your feet to the left and 5 or so boards to the left with your target might have worked a little better for you.

You're using pretty wicked equipment. Low RG and high Differential balls, Wow!

I just bought a Roto Grip UFO and it would be close to what you're using. On my first shot I stood with my left foot on board 28 and targeted board 12. Wow! What a ball. Nice move towards the pocket on my first two shots. It was a new drill and had to put it away because I need to get some adjustments on the bevel of the thumb hole and widen the hole a little as well. Looking forward to using it this week for more than two shots...

Re: What to do? Re: RGR] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 714

A/S/L: 71/M/California Work backwards.



To carry the highest percentage of hits, you need a 15 pound ball, rolling at 16 mph, on the 17.5 board at a 4.5 degree angle to the 5 pin. 275-350 RPMS would be nice but not necessary.



Most people start on some board on the approach. Then from that position they find a target out on the lane where they think they can get the ball to recover from and carry. On a typical house shot that may work. On a sport pattern or something else flat like many tournament shots, the lanes will tell you where to play.



The first adjustment should be to your expectations. If you wander right or left, you may not be able to shoot a pattern that doesn't allow you to wander. Correct this weakness before your next Tourney.



Start where you know the ball must be to carry. Now visualize your ball's hook profile in reverse to get an idea of where you might stand. From there, adjust your starting position and speed until you get the desired result. If you can watch an earlier squad, find people similar to yourself. Watch what they do. Forget what you do at home. Go where the lanes tell you to go.

