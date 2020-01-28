What to do?

I have been on here ages ago and now coming back, want to ask for advise, I'm not a bowling techy or ball techy so answers simple would be advised, okay here goes, bear with me. I'm 65 physically okay knees have a little arthritis but still bendable, throw 14 lb balls, my ball speed is good but have low revs, on our typical house shot I'm averaging around 200, the outside works for me there, straight down the 1st arrow and the ball comes in nicely. Right now I'm using a storm Sure Loc and even my blast from the past ball the Hyper Cell they both seem to do well, and are drilled according to my Pro Shop
, to snap at the end. I even have a new ball the Motiv Trident Abyss that I haven't had the need to really use yet. Here is my real question, we have a local bowling tournament here at our lanes that I tried to qualify for, they dressed the lanes differently. The first arrow shot didn't work to good, basically not at all, maybe moved about 5 boards and that is pushing it, wouldn't even hit the head pin, and if it did hit the head pin I was looking at buckets, was shooting at a lot of buckets that day. If I moved more inside, well it was like throwing foam balls at a wall, the ball was glancing off the head pin and leaving me with 5-7s 5-10s and some other junk. So what should I do? Change the grit on my bowling ball, and which one or should I throw from the outside and try to throw right at the pocket? Slowing the ball down does affect my accuracy, any advice will be appreciated.