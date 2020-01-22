Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #200105 - 11:44 AM This is a damned shame Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9818

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9818A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I have been on this site for a lot of years. And, I feel I have witnessed an old friend DIE.



there have been many useful comments, recommendations and great comradery.

I've met a few from here and they were just as friendly in person. I currently bowl with one. Have been since we met. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200108 - 07:53 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: Dennis Michael] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1220

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1220A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Still here Dennis. Yeah most have migrated to Facebook groups. I still jump on here a couple times a week to see if any new post. I am going to urge my team members to join this week. I would like to see a little more activity.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

Top #200111 - 05:10 PM Re: This is a damned shame Re: BOSStull] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 878

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 878A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I still pop on from time to time too. It is a shame, I feel like there is more than enough going on in bowling at all levels to talk about here.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(13)

HS-804

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel