You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Plugging balance holes
#200095 - 12/24/19 03:56 PM Plugging balance holes
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
It's been a long time since I posted here. I have several balls that were drilled with balance holes. I still like some of these balls and continue to use them even though some are 5 years old.

Due to the age, I don't want to spend 40 dollars to plug them and find the plug changed how the ball works.

Can I use 2 part epoxy to fill the balance hole myself instead of paying the Pro Shop to do it? Has anyone done this?

What about a cork filler with epoxy on top (epoxy 1 inch thick)?

Thanks
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200096 - 12/25/19 08:09 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 876
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
Take this information at your own discretion as it depends on who you bowl against and if you bowl in tournaments where you equipment might be inspected with scrutiny. This is rule 8.4.b from the rule book.

"No foreign material may be placed on the outer surface or in the balance hole of the ball including but not limited to powder, rosin, marker or paint."

Cork or epoxy would be foreign and someone could call you out on it. Although I believe the rule refers to existing balance holes, I feel that the USBC would probably apply it to a plugged balance hole too. I am pretty sure the approved fillers are a 2 part product, however I might also be concerned about how the chemicals in epoxies not meant for bowling balls might affect the ball.

Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(13)
HS-804

#200097 - 12/25/19 09:08 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 712
A/S/L: 71/M/California
When I had my balance holes filled, it was only $15 per hole. For the price of 2 holes, you can buy your own filler materials and do the rest for free, plus your labor. I would avoid fillers that dry quickly. Paper cups, dams and stirring sticks are extra.

#200098 - 12/28/19 06:51 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
Greenman Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/12/14
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 65/m/California
I used a 2 stage epoxy to plug my own balls, which saved money, considering I had the same leverage layout on all my balls. The product is made by east coast resin, called crystal clear. I bought it last year in anticipation of the rule change. I also bought some modeling clay to use as dams.


#200099 - 12/30/19 11:57 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1217
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
For someone who has never plugged a ball the best option is to let your PSO do it. Mine charges $15 also and at least it will be done correctly. I still need to have mine done and will probably wait until it is closer to August 1 before Ihave it done.

#200100 - 12/31/19 12:42 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1163
A/S/L: 53/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Let a PSO do it right. Do you have the router and bit needed to cut the plug? Spend the money, support your local PSO, and be sure it's legal. Yes, the reaction will change a little, but not as much as you might think it will.
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#200101 - 12/31/19 02:41 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: Fin09]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 712
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Where I bowl, we have a 40' THS. After filling all my balance holes, I couldn't get anything to finish and when I did get to the pocket, I left a lot of weak 10's.

I'd say, averages are off 5-10 pins a game across the board. I was surprised by the reaction(s) I'm getting without balance holes. It's like all my equipment breaks about the same, whereas before I had 3 different reactions in a 4 ball arsenal.

What I see is more washouts and too much angle into the pocket for most people to carry. I can throw between 325 and 400 RPM's and my ball still deflects because nothing wants to roll soon enough.

I'm just about ready to buy some new equipment because my old equipment with the balance holes plugged just don't finish strong enough.

#200102 - Yesterday at 04:54 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
I want to thank everyone for their comments. I have a lot of experience using epoxy resins (I used to own boats and I built a lot of stuff using west systems epoxy) I don't have the correct router bit, which I'm sure will be expensive.

I think I'll get my local pso to fill a ball or two and see if I lose ball reaction. I hope don't.
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#200103 - Yesterday at 10:55 PM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 474
A/S/L: 72/m/IL
My guess is that your balls may break a little farther down the lane. That's what I observed...

