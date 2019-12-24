Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #200095 - 03:56 PM Plugging balance holes BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 435

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca



Due to the age, I don't want to spend 40 dollars to plug them and find the plug changed how the ball works.



Can I use 2 part epoxy to fill the balance hole myself instead of paying the



What about a cork filler with epoxy on top (epoxy 1 inch thick)?



It's been a long time since I posted here. I have several balls that were drilled with balance holes. I still like some of these balls and continue to use them even though some are 5 years old.

Due to the age, I don't want to spend 40 dollars to plug them and find the plug changed how the ball works.

Can I use 2 part epoxy to fill the balance hole myself instead of paying the Pro Shop to do it? Has anyone done this?

What about a cork filler with epoxy on top (epoxy 1 inch thick)?

Thanks

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200096 - 08:09 AM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 876

Take this information at your own discretion as it depends on who you bowl against and if you bowl in tournaments where you equipment might be inspected with scrutiny. This is rule 8.4.b from the rule book.



"No foreign material may be placed on the outer surface or in the balance hole of the ball including but not limited to powder, rosin, marker or paint."



Cork or epoxy would be foreign and someone could call you out on it. Although I believe the rule refers to existing balance holes, I feel that the USBC would probably apply it to a plugged balance hole too. I am pretty sure the approved fillers are a 2 part product, however I might also be concerned about how the chemicals in epoxies not meant for bowling balls might affect the ball.



Mark

Top #200097 - 09:08 AM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 712

When I had my balance holes filled, it was only $15 per hole. For the price of 2 holes, you can buy your own filler materials and do the rest for free, plus your labor. I would avoid fillers that dry quickly. Paper cups, dams and stirring sticks are extra.

Top #200098 - 06:51 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] Greenman





Registered: 01/12/14

Posts: 1

I used a 2 stage epoxy to plug my own balls, which saved money, considering I had the same leverage layout on all my balls. The product is made by east coast resin, called crystal clear. I bought it last year in anticipation of the rule change. I also bought some modeling clay to use as dams.





Top #200099 - 11:57 AM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1217

For someone who has never plugged a ball the best option is to let your PSO do it. Mine charges $15 also and at least it will be done correctly. I still need to have mine done and will probably wait until it is closer to August 1 before Ihave it done.

Top #200100 - 12:42 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1163

Let a PSO do it right. Do you have the router and bit needed to cut the plug? Spend the money, support your local PSO, and be sure it's legal. Yes, the reaction will change a little, but not as much as you might think it will.

Top #200101 - 02:41 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: Fin09] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 712

A/S/L: 71/M/California Where I bowl, we have a 40' THS. After filling all my balance holes, I couldn't get anything to finish and when I did get to the pocket, I left a lot of weak 10's.



I'd say, averages are off 5-10 pins a game across the board. I was surprised by the reaction(s) I'm getting without balance holes. It's like all my equipment breaks about the same, whereas before I had 3 different reactions in a 4 ball arsenal.



What I see is more washouts and too much angle into the pocket for most people to carry. I can throw between 325 and 400 RPM's and my ball still deflects because nothing wants to roll soon enough.



I'm just about ready to buy some new equipment because my old equipment with the balance holes plugged just don't finish strong enough.

Top #200102 - 04:54 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 435

I want to thank everyone for their comments. I have a lot of experience using epoxy resins (I used to own boats and I built a lot of stuff using west systems epoxy) I don't have the correct router bit, which I'm sure will be expensive.

I think I'll get my local pso to fill a ball or two and see if I lose ball reaction. I hope don't.



I think I'll get my local pso to fill a ball or two and see if I lose ball reaction. I hope don't. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #200103 - 10:55 PM Re: Plugging balance holes Re: BowlerBill] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 474

A/S/L: 72/m/IL My guess is that your balls may break a little farther down the lane. That's what I observed...

Top

