#200095 - 12/24/19 03:56 PM
Plugging balance holes
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
It's been a long time since I posted here. I have several balls that were drilled with balance holes. I still like some of these balls and continue to use them even though some are 5 years old.
Due to the age, I don't want to spend 40 dollars to plug them and find the plug changed how the ball works.
Can I use 2 part epoxy to fill the balance hole myself instead of paying the Pro Shop
to do it? Has anyone done this?
What about a cork filler with epoxy on top (epoxy 1 inch thick)?
Thanks
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200096 - 12/25/19 08:09 AM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: BowlerBill]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 876
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
|
Take this information at your own discretion as it depends on who you bowl against and if you bowl in tournaments where you equipment might be inspected with scrutiny. This is rule 8.4.b from the rule book.
"No foreign material may be placed on the outer surface or in the balance hole of the ball including but not limited to powder, rosin, marker or paint."
Cork or epoxy would be foreign and someone could call you out on it. Although I believe the rule refers to existing balance holes, I feel that the USBC would probably apply it to a plugged balance hole too. I am pretty sure the approved fillers are a 2 part product, however I might also be concerned about how the chemicals in epoxies not meant for bowling balls might affect the ball.
Mark
#200097 - 12/25/19 09:08 AM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: BowlerBill]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 712
A/S/L: 71/M/California
|
When I had my balance holes filled, it was only $15 per hole. For the price of 2 holes, you can buy your own filler materials and do the rest for free, plus your labor. I would avoid fillers that dry quickly. Paper cups, dams and stirring sticks are extra.
#200100 - 12/31/19 12:42 PM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: BowlerBill]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1163
A/S/L: 53/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
Let a PSO do it right. Do you have the router and bit needed to cut the plug? Spend the money, support your local PSO, and be sure it's legal. Yes, the reaction will change a little, but not as much as you might think it will.
#200101 - 12/31/19 02:41 PM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: Fin09]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 712
A/S/L: 71/M/California
|
Where I bowl, we have a 40' THS. After filling all my balance holes, I couldn't get anything to finish and when I did get to the pocket, I left a lot of weak 10's.
I'd say, averages are off 5-10 pins a game across the board. I was surprised by the reaction(s) I'm getting without balance holes. It's like all my equipment breaks about the same, whereas before I had 3 different reactions in a 4 ball arsenal.
What I see is more washouts and too much angle into the pocket for most people to carry. I can throw between 325 and 400 RPM's and my ball still deflects because nothing wants to roll soon enough.
I'm just about ready to buy some new equipment because my old equipment with the balance holes plugged just don't finish strong enough.
#200102 - Yesterday at 04:54 PM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: BowlerBill]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
I want to thank everyone for their comments. I have a lot of experience using epoxy resins (I used to own boats and I built a lot of stuff using west systems epoxy) I don't have the correct router bit, which I'm sure will be expensive.
I think I'll get my local pso to fill a ball or two and see if I lose ball reaction. I hope don't.
#200103 - Yesterday at 10:55 PM
Re: Plugging balance holes
[Re: BowlerBill]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 474
A/S/L: 72/m/IL
|
My guess is that your balls may break a little farther down the lane. That's what I observed...
