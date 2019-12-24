BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Plugging balance holes
ChatBox:

#200095 - 12/24/19 03:56 PM Plugging balance holes
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 434
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
It's been a long time since I posted here. I have several balls that were drilled with balance holes. I still like some of these balls and continue to use them even though some are 5 years old.

Due to the age, I don't want to spend 40 dollars to plug them and find the plug changed how the ball works.

Can I use 2 part epoxy to fill the balance hole myself instead of paying the Pro Shop to do it? Has anyone done this?

What about a cork filler with epoxy on top (epoxy 1 inch thick)?

Thanks
Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200096 - 12/25/19 08:09 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 876
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
Take this information at your own discretion as it depends on who you bowl against and if you bowl in tournaments where you equipment might be inspected with scrutiny. This is rule 8.4.b from the rule book.

"No foreign material may be placed on the outer surface or in the balance hole of the ball including but not limited to powder, rosin, marker or paint."

Cork or epoxy would be foreign and someone could call you out on it. Although I believe the rule refers to existing balance holes, I feel that the USBC would probably apply it to a plugged balance hole too. I am pretty sure the approved fillers are a 2 part product, however I might also be concerned about how the chemicals in epoxies not meant for bowling balls might affect the ball.

Mark
Top
#200097 - 12/25/19 09:08 AM Re: Plugging balance holes [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 711
A/S/L: 71/M/California
When I had my balance holes filled, it was only $15 per hole. For the price of 2 holes, you can buy your own filler materials and do the rest for free, plus your labor. I would avoid fillers that dry quickly. Paper cups, dams and stirring sticks are extra.

Top



