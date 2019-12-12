Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 875A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey I have a question that I probably should ask my doctor, but I wanted to see if anyone here has had a similar experience. I believe I am starting to develop arthritis in my bowling thumb. Within the last 1.5 to 2 months, my thumb knuckle has changed to the point that I had to bring my stuff to the shop to get the thumbholes opened up. I don't really have much pain, but it seems very odd. I hadn't been doing anything different or hurt my wrist and I do have a family history of arthritis from both of my parents which is why I am thinking it is possible.



A/S/L: 71/M/California Probably. The time-frame matches up with the onset of winter :-) All my arthritis acts up when the weather turns wet/cold. I injured both thumbs back in the late 90's. Now, my right thumb bothers me when I bowl. Ibuprofen or aspirin usually works but not always. I had shoulder surgery and that also acts up. You should still have your Dr. check you out. I had a bone scan to find all the places where I have potential arthritis problems coming in the future. They give you a radioactive isotope that adheres to calcium/arthritis, then run you through a body scanner. At least you'll know what to expect.

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 875A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Thanks for the reply. I was planning on taking some ibuprofen before I went this week to hopefully help with the problem. I will probably see about getting it checked when I have some time off from work after next Friday. No shortage of cold here. 30 degrees at my house at 2:30 in the afternoon.



A/S/L: 71/M/California I use to live in Appleton, WI and bowled in Neenah. It wasn't uncommon to come out and find your wheels frozen to the parking lot. In winter, nobody even had water in their radiators and put cardboard in front of that to get up to running temp. LOL!

