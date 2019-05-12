Friends made a dumb bet

So me and a friend are in a bet with 2 other friends... Its 3 games heads up... Me snd my buddy have all kinds of equipment anf the others are just houses bowlers who dont have urethane or plastic... Well for the bet I have free choice on oil patterns so i want to go short... And when I say short I dont mean 32ft short I mean 26ftor shorter... So please, if anybody can help me find these please let me know! So far I found 34ft but 7mls... So right now thats what's leading... Please help!!!

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 213



Bag: 900 Global Dream On, Storm Wipe out, Storm Fever Pitch, Original Black Rhino, Columbia 300 White Dot

