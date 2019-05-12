BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Friends made a dumb bet
ChatBox:

#200088 - 12/05/19 01:46 PM Friends made a dumb bet
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 296
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
So me and a friend are in a bet with 2 other friends... Its 3 games heads up... Me snd my buddy have all kinds of equipment anf the others are just houses bowlers who dont have urethane or plastic... Well for the bet I have free choice on oil patterns so i want to go short... And when I say short I dont mean 32ft short I mean 26ftor shorter... So please, if anybody can help me find these please let me know! So far I found 34ft but 7mls... So right now thats what's leading... Please help!!!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 213

Bag: 900 Global Dream On, Storm Wipe out, Storm Fever Pitch, Original Black Rhino, Columbia 300 White Dot

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200090 - 12/05/19 07:50 PM Re: Friends made a dumb bet [Re: Dylan585]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 296
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Update: i found th4 teen masters short skilld pattern which is 26ft and 7mls
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 213

Bag: 900 Global Dream On, Storm Wipe out, Storm Fever Pitch, Original Black Rhino, Columbia 300 White Dot

