BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Difference between shammy & microfiber towel
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200087 - 11/27/19 03:24 PM Difference between shammy & microfiber towel
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bantam

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 15
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I currently am using a microfiber towel for my bowling ball. I was thinking of getting a shammy. What is the difference between the two and which one would you recommend? I have seen shammies that are made of leather like the EZ grip ones with leather on one side. Is this leather a hard leather or a soft one?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Difference between shammy & microfiber towel
by LindaDelcamp - 11/27/19 03:24 PM
Bowler turns 100
by Dennis Michael - 11/19/19 05:04 PM
Our Bowling Ally is now Chuckie Cheese
by djp1080 - 11/18/19 07:59 PM
Major News in the Industry
by Mkirchie - 11/17/19 04:35 PM
Good morning everyone...
by djp1080 - 11/17/19 12:50 PM
Plastic or Urethane?
by Dennis Michael - 11/17/19 12:45 PM
What is the best ball to get?
by djp1080 - 11/10/19 09:02 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.