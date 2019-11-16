Major News in the Industry

Sponsored Links







https://www.flobowling.com/articles/6599...ry-shaking-move



I thought it was big when Ebonite acquired Track, Columbia, and Hammer. The PBA just became mostly Brunswick vs. Storm.



I thought it was big when Ebonite acquired Track, Columbia, and Hammer. The PBA just became mostly Brunswick vs. Storm.

Mark

I was totally surprised by this. Not from the Financial aspect, but from the philosophical aspect between the companies.



How long will it be before Mo injects his theories into Track, or Motiv? That will ruin those balls.



but, factories have already closed and people are out of work. Further economies to eliminate sales reps and administration will take place as well. Internal design and construction will be merged as well. Will they all be manufactured in Mexico?



Correct me if I'm wrong, but I've believed that Motiv is independent of Brunswick and that Motiv pours their own balls.

Mark



