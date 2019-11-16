BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200078 - 11/16/19 07:42 AM Major News in the Industry
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 873
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
https://www.flobowling.com/articles/6599...ry-shaking-move

I thought it was big when Ebonite acquired Track, Columbia, and Hammer. The PBA just became mostly Brunswick vs. Storm.

Mark
#200079 - 11/17/19 12:29 PM Re: Major News in the Industry
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9814
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I was totally surprised by this. Not from the Financial aspect, but from the philosophical aspect between the companies.

How long will it be before Mo injects his theories into Track, or Motiv? That will ruin those balls.

but, factories have already closed and people are out of work. Further economies to eliminate sales reps and administration will take place as well. Internal design and construction will be merged as well. Will they all be manufactured in Mexico?


#200084 - 11/17/19 04:35 PM Re: Major News in the Industry
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 873
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I've believed that Motiv is independent of Brunswick and that Motiv pours their own balls.

Mark
