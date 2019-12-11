Sponsored Links







Plastic or Urethane? LindaDelcamp

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan How do I tell the difference between a plastic ball and a poly urethane one? Is there a way to tell just by looking at them or do I have to ask a Pro Shop owner to tell me the difference?

Re: Plastic or Urethane? Dennis Michael





Your outside of the glossy finish of the plastic, not really. But, you can look into the finger holes to see the inside material. Plastic will be the same material all the way through. Urethane generally will have filler material in the center, which you can see a material change.Your Pro Shop can look up your ball name and tell you how it's made. Or, get a durometer reading of the surface. Plastic will be harder.



