Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 580

Well its been awhile since I posted anything still dropped in and read a few comments over the last 18 months though.



An update the alley has reopened at last , leagues have restarted, though numbers are depleted from before.



That's the good news, bad news is I've played in all 3 of my leagues and struggled , but very consistently averages 131, 132 131. best game 167 worst 86. I get the feeling its going to be a long road back. _________________________

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: End of Days

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1216

Hey that is good news. At least you are back bowling. There is very few post lately, Hope others will continue to post to keep this site going.

Re: End of Days





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 580

Cheers BOSSTull



It's good to be back on the lanes. Even better that my averages for this week have gone up to around the 150 mark. Not where i want to be but a move in the right direction, just hadn't realised how much I need to have oil on the lanes, first weeks were really really dry. spare ball dry and more left, out of my comfort zone

With not bowling had no comments to make but its a shame to see the lack of activity over the last few months on the site. _________________________

Re: End of Days

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1216

Yep I post when I can. May start a couple more subject threads and see if get any response.

