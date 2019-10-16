BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200065 - 10/16/19 06:00 PM Re: End of Days
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 580
A/S/L: 58/male uk
Well its been awhile since I posted anything still dropped in and read a few comments over the last 18 months though.

An update the alley has reopened at last , leagues have restarted, though numbers are depleted from before.

That's the good news, bad news is I've played in all 3 of my leagues and struggled , but very consistently averages 131, 132 131. best game 167 worst 86. I get the feeling its going to be a long road back.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



#200067 - 10/27/19 10:40 AM Re: End of Days
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1216
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Hey that is good news. At least you are back bowling. There is very few post lately, Hope others will continue to post to keep this site going.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#200069 - 10/28/19 07:20 PM Re: End of Days
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 580
A/S/L: 58/male uk
Cheers BOSSTull

It's good to be back on the lanes. Even better that my averages for this week have gone up to around the 150 mark. Not where i want to be but a move in the right direction, just hadn't realised how much I need to have oil on the lanes, first weeks were really really dry. spare ball dry and more left, out of my comfort zone
With not bowling had no comments to make but its a shame to see the lack of activity over the last few months on the site.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



#200071 - 11/02/19 06:44 AM Re: End of Days
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1216
A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia
Yep I post when I can. May start a couple more subject threads and see if get any response.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

