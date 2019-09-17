Sponsored Links







Resurface is always a thrilling topic SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 770

A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 770A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT I have a pretty full complement of pads for resurfacing, but ran out of my Siaair pads. So I used the CTD pads I ordered, and used the method Ron Hickland showed in his video to get 1500 grit polished surface for the Storm ball. His Jayhawk shows that actual surface grip OOB is actually 5000 or a little higher.



So I did the CTD 3-pad method, starting with 1500, then 3000, then 5000d pad. The ball looked pretty good, but definitely not the same as when using the Storm method, which adds Step 2 polish to the final step. The ball itself rolled well enough, but definitely not the same on the backend. Definitely felt like it had more surface on it. I feel the Storm method is better for me, more controllable and predictable. I was hoping for a simpler method, cheaper with fewer steps.



Haven't tried his Turtle Was polish product yet, the CTD prices are a turnoff. But I will note I do like the CTD pads better when simply using by hand for a quick change.





High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Hy Road X

Roto Grip All Out Show Off

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Resurface is always a thrilling topic BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1211

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1211A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia I did the CTD method on my Storm balls that are 1500 polished. With this method balls looked great but for me a couple of balls seem to go too long. I ended up backing down to 4000 on the Intense and Son!Q. The Hy-Road worked well with this method.



On the Son!Q and Intense I had to knock off the polish before so it was consistent with what I was seeing before CTD.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

Re: Resurface is always a thrilling topic 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 871

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 871A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: BOSStull I did the CTD method on my Storm balls that are 1500 polished. With this method balls looked great but for me a couple of balls seem to go too long. I ended up backing down to 4000 on the Intense and Son!Q. The Hy-Road worked well with this method.



On the Son!Q and Intense I had to knock off the polish before so it was consistent with what I was seeing before CTD.







4k no polish, right? When I surface to 4k the ball always "look" polished, but behave better than if they are.

In decreasing order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone re-release

Storm Reign-of-Fire

Hammer Onyx Vibe (original)

Rotogrip Winner - box

Elite Gold Label

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Re: Resurface is always a thrilling topic Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9809

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9809A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I can't remember the last time I polished a ball, as I am not sure what reaction I am going to get. Will it go longer? Will it flare more?



I have used Rough Buff with success as I am confident in the reaction I will get.



And, being that I use arcing balls, symmetrical cores, I'm not looking for the final snap once friction is obtained. .So, most of my equipment is sanded at 500, 1000 and a few to 1500. And, that's it.



I had a recent discussion with my ball driller as to whether I change my ball surface. As, he proposes to change the angle of my dual angle drillings. I just don't see the merit in that as it is more of a guess.



Or is he just trying to charge me more for a plug and redrill?







Edited by Dennis Michael ( 06:38 PM )

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Resurface is always a thrilling topic 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 71/M/California I polish some of my equipment occasionally using Power House Extender Polish. The results for me are counter intuitive. I expected my ball to skid further, but that's not what happened. The skid-phase remained pretty much the same. The hook-phase became a little longer and the roll-phase a little shorter. The polish seemed to conserve the number of RPM's I have. Instead of my RPM's being scrubbed off getting the ball to hook, there seemed to be more during the final roll-phase.



I tested my observation by having my delivery filmed and then framing through the video and counting where the revolutions took place. I get roughly 325 RPM's at about 16 MPH off my hand. While my ball didn't skid further, it was smoother in the hook phase. No sudden changes in direction, even with acute VAL angles.



There are a number of videos out there on YouTube which show that after just a half game to a whole game that lane-shine will take a ball surfaced 500 and 1000 to 4000 or more. I think polish simply accelerates this phenomenon.

