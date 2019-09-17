Sponsored Links







Resurface is always a thrilling topic SteveH





A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 770A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT I have a pretty full complement of pads for resurfacing, but ran out of my Siaair pads. So I used the CTD pads I ordered, and used the method Ron Hickland showed in his video to get 1500 grit polished surface for the Storm ball. His Jayhawk shows that actual surface grip OOB is actually 5000 or a little higher.



So I did the CTD 3-pad method, starting with 1500, then 3000, then 5000d pad. The ball looked pretty good, but definitely not the same as when using the Storm method, which adds Step 2 polish to the final step. The ball itself rolled well enough, but definitely not the same on the backend. Definitely felt like it had more surface on it. I feel the Storm method is better for me, more controllable and predictable. I was hoping for a simpler method, cheaper with fewer steps.



Haven't tried his Turtle Was polish product yet, the CTD prices are a turnoff. But I will note I do like the CTD pads better when simply using by hand for a quick change.





Re: Resurface is always a thrilling topic Re: SteveH] BOSStull

A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1211A/S/L: 63/M /Georgia I did the CTD method on my Storm balls that are 1500 polished. With this method balls looked great but for me a couple of balls seem to go too long. I ended up backing down to 4000 on the Intense and Son!Q. The Hy-Road worked well with this method.



On the Son!Q and Intense I had to knock off the polish before so it was consistent with what I was seeing before CTD.

