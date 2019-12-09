BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200057 - Yesterday at 11:06 AM Resurface is always a thrilling topic
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 770
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I have a pretty full complement of pads for resurfacing, but ran out of my Siaair pads. So I used the CTD pads I ordered, and used the method Ron Hickland showed in his video to get 1500 grit polished surface for the Storm ball. His Jayhawk shows that actual surface grip OOB is actually 5000 or a little higher.

So I did the CTD 3-pad method, starting with 1500, then 3000, then 5000d pad. The ball looked pretty good, but definitely not the same as when using the Storm method, which adds Step 2 polish to the final step. The ball itself rolled well enough, but definitely not the same on the backend. Definitely felt like it had more surface on it. I feel the Storm method is better for me, more controllable and predictable. I was hoping for a simpler method, cheaper with fewer steps.

Haven't tried his Turtle Was polish product yet, the CTD prices are a turnoff. But I will note I do like the CTD pads better when simply using by hand for a quick change.
High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Hy Road X
Roto Grip All Out Show Off
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

