Topic Options Rate This Topic #200049 - 09:43 PM USBC Rule 12





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 868

Last Friday was my league meeting, which I missed. A discussion of rule 12 came up.



Rule 12  Approaches Must Not Be Defaced

Detracting from the possibility of other players having normal conditions is prohibited. This includes:

1. The application of any foreign substance on any part of the approach.

2. Improperly applying talcum powder, pumice, soap stone, rosin or any other foreign substance on the shoes causing the substance to be transferred to the approach.

3. Soft rubber soles or heels that rub off on the approach.



Our local association has decided to interpret this rule to ban all use of rosin bags in the settee area and they all must be kept at tables behind the area. Basically, they're interpreting it that if any such material gets on the approach accidentally, whoever used that rosin bag or other materials violated that rule. Has this happened anywhere else?



#200050 - 12:25 PM Re: USBC Rule 12





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 354

Our local is doing anything different than previous years.

#200053 - 06:28 PM Re: USBC Rule 12





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 868

A bunch of people contacted the USBC about this issue and got answers today. Rule 12 does not ban rosin from the bowling area, however leagues can adopt such a rule according to the answers recieved. Considering there was no vote to adopt such a rule at our meeting, this needs to be resolved before league begins.

Mark



#200054 - 10:44 AM Re: USBC Rule 12

Junior Coach



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 42

Also, to clarify, my understanding is that you can still use your ultra-slide or smooth-slide or whatever brand of slide powder you prefer. It just has to be 'applied correctly' (stay on your shoe). Which means if someone decides your slide powder is staying on the approach and affecting their slide so they report it, you have to stop using it at that point.

#200055 - 07:26 AM Re: USBC Rule 12





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9808

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9808A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I didn't think ANY slide powder applied to your shoe was allowed any time.

You may stick, but, I may slide and I don't want to get hurt.



BTW, Regionals here have banned the use of rosin bags patted on the ball before it is used. I have seen some use it to ease the friction on the fingers. _________________________

