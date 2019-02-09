USBC Rule 12

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 868A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Last Friday was my league meeting, which I missed. A discussion of rule 12 came up.



Rule 12  Approaches Must Not Be Defaced

Detracting from the possibility of other players having normal conditions is prohibited. This includes:

1. The application of any foreign substance on any part of the approach.

2. Improperly applying talcum powder, pumice, soap stone, rosin or any other foreign substance on the shoes causing the substance to be transferred to the approach.

3. Soft rubber soles or heels that rub off on the approach.



Our local association has decided to interpret this rule to ban all use of rosin bags in the settee area and they all must be kept at tables behind the area. Basically, they're interpreting it that if any such material gets on the approach accidentally, whoever used that rosin bag or other materials violated that rule. Has this happened anywhere else?



A/S/L: 37/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 354A/S/L: 37/M/Lincoln, NE Our local is doing anything different than previous years. _________________________

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 868A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey A bunch of people contacted the USBC about this issue and got answers today. Rule 12 does not ban rosin from the bowling area, however leagues can adopt such a rule according to the answers recieved. Considering there was no vote to adopt such a rule at our meeting, this needs to be resolved before league begins.



