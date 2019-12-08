USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change

Sponsored Links







Here are two other additional interesting pieces of information from the response I got.



"Patting the ball with rosin

USBC recently changed our interpretation of the no foreign substance on the outer surface of the bowling ball is allowed and based on the interpretation, patting the holes of a bowling ball allows rosin to be added to the surface which is a violation of the rule. Wiping it off with a cloth does not make the ball in compliance with the rule.



Therefore, if a bowler pats the rosin bag onto the ball and



"Removing residue INSIDE a hole

Removing tape residue from inside a hole would be allowed during USBC certified competition with consent from the league/tournament official."



The rosin part doesn't apply to me, but it implies that rosin whether cleaned with a dry or wet cloth is a surface change.



The tape one makes me feel even more sorry for league officers.



Originally Posted By: Mkirchie

The tape one makes me feel even more sorry for league officers.

The tape one makes me feel even more sorry for league officers.





I'm really not looking forward to the first time some knucklehead tries to make an issue of this rule. I change out tape pretty frequently. Adding and removing several pieces over a league night. There's no way I'm going to ask permission every time I need to.

