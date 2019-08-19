Sponsored Links







#200045 - 10:21 PM Leading with the ring finger... djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 467

A/S/L: 72/m/IL Hey Dennis, Once upon a time you posted the following:

" I look at my two fingers, and the callus on my ring finger is larger and harder than the one on my middle finger. And, in retrospect, I think my lift on release comes from that finger the most.

It is the farthest one under the ball and last to come out on release. So, where the ring finger is at release could be important. It's in the ball the longest, and probably has the greatest impact on the ball. "



I've read one of John Jowdy's books a few years ago and he stated to lead with the ring finger. I was of the impression that doing this would help one keep their hand behind the ball longer and down to the point of release at the ankle or shoe. Didn't think of it much more than that.



My knee has pretty much healed up thank goodness. I'm going to see if I can bowl some games on Wednesday morning.

One thing I'd like to do is get my hand to stay under the ball better and more. Do you suppose that cupping the ball a little would help accomplish that task? Perhaps that's why I've been topping the ball way too much recently. I need to get underneath somehow...

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#200046 - 03:14 PM Re: Leading with the ring finger... djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 467

A/S/L: 72/m/IL Just read a couple of articles by Ron Clifton about timing. He advocates a little late timing to improve accuracy and probably less strain on your body. To accomplish this it's suggested to begin your pushaway one step later in the approach. I'm going to play with this and see if I can incorporate this into my game. It'll give an increase in leverage and be able to keep from pulling the ball to the left.

I've learned that when I do a four step approach my hand is more quiet during the swing.

If I can do this and then figure how to get and stay under the ball, things will be much better...

