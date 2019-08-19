BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Leading with the ring finger...
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200045 - 08/19/19 10:21 PM Leading with the ring finger...
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 466
A/S/L: 72/m/IL
Hey Dennis, Once upon a time you posted the following:
" I look at my two fingers, and the callus on my ring finger is larger and harder than the one on my middle finger. And, in retrospect, I think my lift on release comes from that finger the most.
It is the farthest one under the ball and last to come out on release. So, where the ring finger is at release could be important. It's in the ball the longest, and probably has the greatest impact on the ball. "

I've read one of John Jowdy's books a few years ago and he stated to lead with the ring finger. I was of the impression that doing this would help one keep their hand behind the ball longer and down to the point of release at the ankle or shoe. Didn't think of it much more than that.

My knee has pretty much healed up thank goodness. I'm going to see if I can bowl some games on Wednesday morning.
One thing I'd like to do is get my hand to stay under the ball better and more. Do you suppose that cupping the ball a little would help accomplish that task? Perhaps that's why I've been topping the ball way too much recently. I need to get underneath somehow...

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Leading with the ring finger...
by djp1080 - 08/19/19 10:21 PM
2019 Summer Leagues
by Dennis Michael - 08/15/19 08:37 AM
USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change
by Dennis Michael - 08/13/19 07:06 PM
Last Online 10 days ago
by BOSStull - 08/10/19 10:03 AM
PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers)
by champ - 07/22/19 05:30 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.