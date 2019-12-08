BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200039 - 08/12/19 09:50 PM Re: USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change [Re: Mkirchie]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 865
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
As I suspected, the USBC responded that it is only supposed to be foreign materials placed on the ball by the bowler, so belt marks do not make a ball illegal. However, belt marks and the like are still going to be disruptive to clean when a dry towel is not sufficient and it needs to be addressed by an officer.

Here are two other additional interesting pieces of information from the response I got.

"Patting the ball with rosin
USBC recently changed our interpretation of the no foreign substance on the outer surface of the bowling ball is allowed and based on the interpretation, patting the holes of a bowling ball allows rosin to be added to the surface which is a violation of the rule. Wiping it off with a cloth does not make the ball in compliance with the rule.

Therefore, if a bowler pats the rosin bag onto the ball and wipes the outer surface clean, the ball(s) would have to be removed from competition. However, since this is a newer change, the bowler may not have been aware and should be issued a warning and the equipment removed from competition. Failure to remove the ball(s) from competition could result in forfeiture of games."

"Removing residue INSIDE a hole
Removing tape residue from inside a hole would be allowed during USBC certified competition with consent from the league/tournament official."

The rosin part doesn't apply to me, but it implies that rosin whether cleaned with a dry or wet cloth is a surface change.

The tape one makes me feel even more sorry for league officers.

Mark


Edited by Mkirchie (08/12/19 09:54 PM)
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#200041 - Yesterday at 07:06 PM Re: USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9806
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
There is a lady Pro in our Summer league who does this every time up. She pats her thumb with rosin, then lays the towel and the rosin bag on the floor behind the ball return.

A teammate of mine is also a PBA card holder and informed her that practice has been banned in tournament play already, but not in league competition. A brief discussion ensued, to which she relented and didn't do it again.

I'm sure it was a habit, and not of necessity. She graduated college on
the women's bowling team, and it was obviously legal then.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2019 Summer Leagues
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 07:38 PM
USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 07:06 PM
Last Online 10 days ago
by BOSStull - 08/10/19 10:03 AM
PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers)
by champ - 07/22/19 05:30 PM
Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?
by djp1080 - 07/21/19 07:26 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.