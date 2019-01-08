#200023 - 01:04 PM USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change Mkirchie





On social media today, one of the league secretaries at my center posted a reminder about the new ball cleaning rules. Someone who bowls there made a quip about the rule, but I do think it illustrates a problem with how the rule is worded.



While bowling in USBC competition, a bowling ball cannot:

a. Have the surface altered by the use of an abrasive.

b. Be cleaned with any liquid substance or cleaning agent.

c. Have any foreign material on it including, but not limited to, powder, rosin, marker or paint.



All bowling balls so altered or cleaned must be removed from the competition.



The person who bowls at the center's comment was that after every shot, his ball comes back with foreign material on it from the machinery therefore making all of his equipment illegal after one shot.



Here are my thoughts. Technically, part c as it is written does not specify how the foreign material got on the ball. I know the intent of the rule is so a human doesn't put foreign material on the surface of the ball, but without that directly being stated I could see some heated arguments from people who want to cause trouble by saying someone's ball with a belt mark/grease/whatever else the machinery put on the ball is now illegal. Then, if a liquid is needed to clean it, they can all argue over rule b too.



