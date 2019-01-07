Sponsored Links







Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2143

A/S/L: 31/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2143A/S/L: 31/M/AZ I didn't bowl a league this year, and probably won't next year either, but I'l try to check in more to say hi. A few years ago I was on here every single day.



But I'm in my hotel room at South Point right now, waking up and bowling Team event at Nationals tomorrow at 11:00. This is my fifth year. I've done zero prep or practice, couldn't care less how I bowl...just glad to be here with friends and family, keeping the tradition alive.



I'll report back tomorrow. _________________________

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199971 - 11:06 PM Re: Last Online 10 days ago Re: BOSStull] champ

Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2143

Well I said I'd report back, so here I am.



For starters, this was the most fun I've had at Nationals. Can't put my finger on exactly why. Maybe it was just good to be back on the lanes. But I had a blast, and so did most of the team.



I took two balls with me. A green Quantum and a blue Vibe. I used the Vibe for 8.5 games and felt perfectly comfortable using only it. I left the Quantum behind when we packed up after D/S.



Team event seemed somewhat easy to me, after the first few frames. It broke down quickly, and consistently. There was plenty of free angle, but a definite out of bounds. I shot 549, with a clean 210 last game.



Doubles and singles played much tougher for all of us. Much more oil, that didn't break down nearly as quickly. We didn't execute a gameplan, and paid for it, with each game getting tougher. I shot 525 and 527 with a 208 last game that started with a four bagger.



I had 1601 for the tournament which is slightly better than average for me. I think it will cash in standard division All-Events, if only for $20. I'm pleased considering I'd thrown exactly zero games in the previous 14 months.



I really like South Point and am looking forward to it returning in the future. But before that, its Reno next year! I'm looking forward to it already.



Hope you guys are all well. I'll be sure to check in more often though I doubt I'll have much bowling related to talk about. Take care.

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Top #200001 - 10:08 AM Re: Last Online 10 days ago Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1206

Good to see you back posting again CHAMP. If you can't have fun bowling then why bowl.

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

Top #200034 - 06:12 AM Re: Last Online 10 days ago Re: BOSStull] Joe Bowler





Registered: 04/09/09

Posts: 3825

Hi guys. It's been a while since I have posted. I hope you are all doing well. I have not picked up a bowling ball in a couple years. I have been online even less. It started with a knee injury, and then re-focusing on work, and saving for retirement. I still hope to make a return to recreational bowling someday in the future.



In the meantime, I caught the news that a 16-year old won $3 million in a Fortnite championship. It occurred to me that one win would be enough to place him in the top 5 PBA CAREER earnings. Second place in the same Fortnite competition earned $2 million, which would place the player in the top 10 PBA CAREER earnings. Together, first and second place alone are equivalent to the entire $5 million USBC Open Championship prize fund. By comparison, the total Fortnite prize fund was $40 million.



If I understand correctly, Fortnite has only been around a couple years. The world has certainly changed. Bowling sadly, not so much. It's still better to bowl for fun, than for money. _________________________

USBC (2008-2016):

300s: 9

800s: 7

House: 239

Sport: 210



PBA (2014-2015): $850



Heavy: Nano, HyperCell, Eternal Cell

Medium: IQ Tour, Tour SiC, Tag

Light: Spare+, Tank, Rebel Tank

Spares: WD



Internet advice is offered free, as is, at your own risk.

Top #200035 - 11:33 AM Re: Last Online 10 days ago Re: Joe Bowler] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 863

Registered: 01/14/07



There were city championships that were held earlier in the year of 1990, the winner in each age group got $250.



In the national finals, each age group winner got a $10,000 savings bond, a 1990 Geo Metro Convertible ($9,740 MSRP), and a 40" rear projection



For some more perspective, 3 million is around the average salary in the NHL and more than the prize payout at this year's PGA championship.



It certainly has changed. This post reminded me of something, back in 1990 when Nintendo dominated the video game market they held a world championships.

There were city championships that were held earlier in the year of 1990, the winner in each age group got $250.

In the national finals, each age group winner got a $10,000 savings bond, a 1990 Geo Metro Convertible ($9,740 MSRP), and a 40" rear projection TV (Hard to research price exactly, but I'm figuring around $2500 based on what little I found online.) So that's a total of $22490 for each winner (I'll assume they waited on the savings bond to mature to face value.) Adjusted for inflation, that is $44,085 per winner. Way less than 3 million even if you consider the total given to all 3 winners.

For some more perspective, 3 million is around the average salary in the NHL and more than the prize payout at this year's PGA championship.

Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

