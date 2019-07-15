Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 598

Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself (although I am the only lefty on my team FWIW). Just frustrated with the shot on this Monday night league. Went 550, 554 the last 2 weeks and tonight squeaked out a 600 (178, 212, 210). Not bad but expected higher with how well I bowled tonight. Have zero hold and I feel like I have to throw it perfectly (release, speed, line, etc) to strike. Did do that on a lot of shots but had a fair number of splits as well with quite a few of them coming on shots that I really liked off my hand. All of my opens came on splits so my spare shooting was on point as well.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200019 - 12:44 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: wronghander] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2143

Originally Posted By: wronghander Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself





The guys I bowl with all love urethane. Two of them have been doubles partners since the early 80s. One only owns a Black Hammer from 1982, another has a Blue, Blue Pearl, and Burgundy. They love to talk about how much they love urethane. I've been listening to it so long, when I finally got one, it was like joining the club.



I haven't had a chance to use it again on a fresh shot, but I've gone practicing again twice, and I've been very impressed. The biggest issue is 10 pin carry. I have to hit up on it. If I miss one at the bottom, it won't carry.



But over/under hasn't been an issue. No strange leaves and very few balls that end up as less than a 9 count. The motion is so consistent, you have to throw it really badly to get a weird result. Throw it good and its just a matter of carry.



The guys I bowl with all love urethane. Two of them have been doubles partners since the early 80s. One only owns a Black Hammer from 1982, another has a Blue, Blue Pearl, and Burgundy. They love to talk about how much they love urethane. I've been listening to it so long, when I finally got one, it was like joining the club.

I haven't had a chance to use it again on a fresh shot, but I've gone practicing again twice, and I've been very impressed. The biggest issue is 10 pin carry. I have to hit up on it. If I miss one at the bottom, it won't carry.

But over/under hasn't been an issue. No strange leaves and very few balls that end up as less than a 9 count. The motion is so consistent, you have to throw it really badly to get a weird result. Throw it good and its just a matter of carry.

I'm really happy with mine. I've been able to play it up the three board, and a fall-back shot crossing fifth arrow. Two extremes I've never even tried with reactive. Being that I don't bowl much anymore, and I'm not that worried about score, its been a fun experience.

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Top #200022 - 12:17 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 598

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 598A/S/L: 35/M/NH Thanks Champ that is good info. I hope to be able to talk to my PSO this weekend about it. I have more rotation now and even my pin down balls have a jerk-snap reaction for me. So even on the house shot I think a urethane could work for me. I tried changing my release but I don't really want to have to throw it worse to get the ball to react differently.



Tonight actually got off to a great start with the front 6, throwing my pin down Ridiculous Asym. Played up 10, finished that game with 255 and followed it up with 220. 3rd game however was a disaster, 172. My line went away and moving in just made matters worse cause I could not find any kind of hold to avoid the ball going high. If I moved outside the ball would whiff the headpin. Toward the end I figured out I had to move outside AND point it at the pocket but carry was inconsistent. I think this is where a urethane would have helped me stay in the pocket the 3rd game.



Team took 21 out of 26 though and my average went up 3 pins to 192 so going in the right direction anyway. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #200025 - 09:09 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9804

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9804A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill week 12 of 15 ended Wed with us tied for first in our division. There are 4 divisions in this 32 team league. And, the top 2 of each division advance to the playoffs. Both of us are 10 points ahead of the next highest point total team, in any division.



There is no rule about prebowling, and one of our players has taken full advantage of that. He has missed 7 of the 12 weeks, and has averaged over 230 doing it. That's 20 over his normal league average.



It has not been unusual to see 3 of our 4 shoot over 700 on the night. The shot is not easier in Summer, but they do use a different viscosity oil because of humidity. Very surprised this could be the difference.



BTW, I'm having the best success with my old Lane Master particle Urethane ball. I think it's because it fits so well. Damn, and that ball driller retired a couple of years ago.



Had the front 5 in game 2 and a four bagger in each other game. All runs stopped by a solid 9 pin.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 09:11 AM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #200027 - 02:17 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 464

Happy for you Dennis. Sounds like you're kicking pretty well.

Top #200033 - 11:00 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 598

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 598A/S/L: 35/M/NH Good bowling Dennis. FWIW I really dislike prebowling and I think people abuse it. My leagues don't allow individual prebowling at all and I think that's the way it should be for all leagues. Can prebowl as a team if you can't field a legal lineup, that's it.



Did see my PSO over the weekend and discussed getting a urethane ball but he said I would not like my carry and we decided to go with a mild reactive ball (Motiv Freestyle) with a tame drilling. Also found out that I had lowered my track and my PAP went from 5 left, 1 up to 4 1/8 left, 1/2 up. So quite a difference and no wonder even my pin down balls were jumping off the spot.



However the Freestyle never left my bag tonight, didn't need it. Shot was definitely not the same with a lot more oil in the middle. Got off to a slow start with 183 but came back with 223, 220 to end the night. Still couldn't miss outside but got away with a few tugs. 3 more weeks of this and then back to the house shot. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Page 2 of 2

