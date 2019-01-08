BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#200023 - 08/01/19 01:04 PM USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 861
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
On social media today, one of the league secretaries at my center posted a reminder about the new ball cleaning rules. Someone who bowls there made a quip about the rule, but I do think it illustrates a problem with how the rule is worded.

While bowling in USBC competition, a bowling ball cannot:
a. Have the surface altered by the use of an abrasive.
b. Be cleaned with any liquid substance or cleaning agent.
c. Have any foreign material on it including, but not limited to, powder, rosin, marker or paint.

All bowling balls so altered or cleaned must be removed from the competition.

The person who bowls at the center's comment was that after every shot, his ball comes back with foreign material on it from the machinery therefore making all of his equipment illegal after one shot.

Here are my thoughts. Technically, part c as it is written does not specify how the foreign material got on the ball. I know the intent of the rule is so a human doesn't put foreign material on the surface of the ball, but without that directly being stated I could see some heated arguments from people who want to cause trouble by saying someone's ball with a belt mark/grease/whatever else the machinery put on the ball is now illegal. Then, if a liquid is needed to clean it, they can all argue over rule b too.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#200024 - Yesterday at 08:54 AM Re: USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9802
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
a few weeks ago, I had a couple balls cleaned by the Pro Shop. And, just brought back to out of box finish.

In the very first game, one ball came back with significant what looked like rubber scuffs all over it. Lane man said, it may have been caught in the accelerator wheel.

It took a significant effort to clean it with ball cleaner, rubbing quite hard.

Are you telling me I couldn't clean it with this new rule? So, I'd have to use another ball?
#200026 - Yesterday at 09:12 AM Re: USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 861
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
It doesn't necessarily require a ball change the way it is stated, but in my opinion it could be interpreted that way. I forgot to post about this part of the rule, I was going to add it, but it was beyond the edit time.

Should a foreign substance appear on the outer surface of a bowling ball which cannot be removed with a dry towel, an approved cleaner may be used with consent from a league or tournament officer.

I'm sure league and tournament officers want to deal with this. The way it is currently worded it seems that a foreign substance is illegal whether a human or a machine put it there. Additionally, they need to better define a "foreign substance" or there could be some debates. I see the possibility a lot of heated arguments and people causing trouble for the sake of disrupting someone who is bowling well.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

#200028 - Yesterday at 05:06 PM Re: USBC General Playing Rule 18 Change [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9802
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
So, a bowler may be rolling well, and an opponent may stick gum on his ball? To disqualify it?
Gum, ketchup, mustard, something foreign.

Oh, foreign??? Has to be Dijon mustard from Dijon, France.

Sorry to make light of this rule. Most league officers I know will tell the bowler to clean it.
Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
