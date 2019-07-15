2019 Summer Leagues

Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself
The guys I bowl with all love urethane. Two of them have been doubles partners since the early 80s. One only owns a Black Hammer from 1982, another has a Blue, Blue Pearl, and Burgundy. They love to talk about how much they love urethane. I've been listening to it so long, when I finally got one, it was like joining the club.
I haven't had a chance to use it again on a fresh shot, but I've gone practicing again twice, and I've been very impressed. The biggest issue is 10 pin carry. I have to hit up on it. If I miss one at the bottom, it won't carry.
But over/under hasn't been an issue. No strange leaves and very few balls that end up as less than a 9 count. The motion is so consistent, you have to throw it really badly to get a weird result. Throw it good and its just a matter of carry.
I'm really happy with mine. I've been able to play it up the three board, and a fall-back shot crossing fifth arrow. Two extremes I've never even tried with reactive. Being that I don't bowl much anymore, and I'm not that worried about score, its been a fun experience.