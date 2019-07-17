Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #200012 - 06:55 AM PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 859

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 859A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey



Part of me wishes they would just do total pins for the two games or have one game matches, but I guess that wouldn't be good



Mark For quite a while, I have felt that the two game format that the PBA uses for the League and used in the PBA Playoffs is to intentionally create more drama. Ties are too common when you award a point for winning a game and then it has to be decided by either a 9th and 10th frame roll-off like they did in the Playoffs or a one ball roll-off like they do in the League. I was OK with the roll-off in the Playoffs as it was one on one like the regular games and still was bowling (for two frames). The one ball roll-off to decide a two game team competition makes the two games that came before nearly meaningless to me and too many strange things can happen in one shot.Part of me wishes they would just do total pins for the two games or have one game matches, but I guess that wouldn't be good TV . As an idea to improve the roll-off in the League, why don't they have the one ball roll-off be a race to three wins? If two bowlers tie, move onto two more and keep on going until one team wins three one ball roll-offs. I think it would be more exciting than the one ball roll-off and would be a better way to decide the matches in the League since it is guaranteed to involve at least three members of each team. If they're worried about broadcast time, have less talking between games.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #200016 - 02:52 PM Re: PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Re: Mkirchie] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 596

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 596A/S/L: 35/M/NH Yeah completely agree. It's a silly format and I don't like that 1 team could get blown out of the water in the first game, squeak by in the second game, and then get a 1 ball rolloff for a chance to win the match.



What I would do is since they do play for seeding have the #1, 4, 5, and 8 seeds in one ladder and #2, 3, 6, and 7 in the second ladder. One game matches. When you get to the winners of the two ladders a 3 game match would make sense. I guess you could do it league style rather than total pins or best 2 out of 3. So a point for each match won and a point for total. If it's tied 2-2 then do a rolloff. That would be a lot better than the format that's used now. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #200018 - 12:33 AM Re: PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Re: Mkirchie] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2143

A/S/L: 31/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2143A/S/L: 31/M/AZ



But I do like the format for the PBA league where they're really just trying to create drama and good I don't like the format when used in singles competition for a PBA title. Too much is on the line for that format. Best of three. Three game total pins. Traditional one game match. All fine options.But I do like the format for the PBA league where they're really just trying to create drama and good TV , to ramp up the atmosphere, and to make it appear very competitive. I know the TV exposure, and the money associated with being on a team is valuable to these guys, but I think they probably consider it a gimmick. And its a good gimmick. It proved to be a huge part in TV rating increases, a better TV deal , and dramatically revamped PBA. _________________________

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Top #200020 - 06:16 AM Re: PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Re: champ] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 859

A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 859A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey



I do really enjoy watching the league too and I also think it is good



While I'm discussing the PBA, does it make sense that the tour finals is a title and the playoffs is not? The only reason I think the playoffs is not considered a title by the PBA is because it took place over almost 2 months.



Mark I think the only reason 2 out of 3 doesn't work is broadcast issues. They would have to account for the possibility of matches going to the 3rd game and if they don't it can leave a lot of dead time in the broadcast.I do really enjoy watching the league too and I also think it is good TV . I try to tell non-bowlers to check it out. I like seeing them get more animated than normal because they have a bunch of time to relax before their next shot.While I'm discussing the PBA, does it make sense that the tour finals is a title and the playoffs is not? The only reason I think the playoffs is not considered a title by the PBA is because it took place over almost 2 months.Mark



Edited by Mkirchie ( 06:55 AM )

Edit Reason: Addition _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Top #200021 - 05:30 PM Re: PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Re: Mkirchie] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2143

A/S/L: 31/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2143A/S/L: 31/M/AZ Originally Posted By: Mkirchie

While I'm discussing the PBA, does it make sense that the tour finals is a title and the playoffs is not? The only reason I think the playoffs is not considered a title by the PBA is because it took place over almost 2 months.



Mark



Its been a long time since I've studied the rules, but with the last couple years, the official rules stated there had to be a minimum of 32 entries to count as a tour title. I think when Mika won a couple World Bowling Tour Finals I was curious why those didn't count as titles; that's the reasoning I found.



So, without going and looking at updated rules, I'm surprised either of them counted for a title.



On top of that, the playoffs had a $100k check on the line...you'd think competing for that kind of money, that should be the one of the two to count. Its been a long time since I've studied the rules, but with the last couple years, the official rules stated there had to be a minimum of 32 entries to count as a tour title. I think when Mika won a couple World Bowling Tour Finals I was curious why those didn't count as titles; that's the reasoning I found.So, without going and looking at updated rules, I'm surprised either of them counted for a title.On top of that, the playoffs had a $100k check on the line...you'd think competing for that kind of money, that should be the one of the two to count. _________________________

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel