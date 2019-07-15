2019 Summer Leagues

Sponsored Links







Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself (although I am the only lefty on my team FWIW). Just frustrated with the shot on this Monday night league. Went 550, 554 the last 2 weeks and tonight squeaked out a 600 (178, 212, 210). Not bad but expected higher with how well I bowled tonight. Have zero hold and I feel like I have to throw it perfectly (release, speed, line, etc) to strike. Did do that on a lot of shots but had a fair number of splits as well with quite a few of them coming on shots that I really liked off my hand. All of my opens came on splits so my spare shooting was on point as well.

Originally Posted By: wronghander Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself





The guys I bowl with all love urethane. Two of them have been doubles partners since the early 80s. One only owns a Black Hammer from 1982, another has a Blue, Blue Pearl, and Burgundy. They love to talk about how much they love urethane. I've been listening to it so long, when I finally got one, it was like joining the club.



I haven't had a chance to use it again on a fresh shot, but I've gone practicing again twice, and I've been very impressed. The biggest issue is 10 pin carry. I have to hit up on it. If I miss one at the bottom, it won't carry.



But over/under hasn't been an issue. No strange leaves and very few balls that end up as less than a 9 count. The motion is so consistent, you have to throw it really badly to get a weird result. Throw it good and its just a matter of carry.



The guys I bowl with all love urethane. Two of them have been doubles partners since the early 80s. One only owns a Black Hammer from 1982, another has a Blue, Blue Pearl, and Burgundy. They love to talk about how much they love urethane. I've been listening to it so long, when I finally got one, it was like joining the club.

I haven't had a chance to use it again on a fresh shot, but I've gone practicing again twice, and I've been very impressed. The biggest issue is 10 pin carry. I have to hit up on it. If I miss one at the bottom, it won't carry.

But over/under hasn't been an issue. No strange leaves and very few balls that end up as less than a 9 count. The motion is so consistent, you have to throw it really badly to get a weird result. Throw it good and its just a matter of carry.

I'm really happy with mine. I've been able to play it up the three board, and a fall-back shot crossing fifth arrow. Two extremes I've never even tried with reactive. Being that I don't bowl much anymore, and I'm not that worried about score, its been a fun experience.

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

