Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?

Okay Guys, Thanks again.
Boss, just to clarify, I don't have to pull the ball up on the back swing, but based upon coaching I was made aware that that is what I do most every shot. I guess I've got pretty good back muscles or something, don't know.
In the stance I tend to start with the ball pretty low, below the waist. I tend to bend my knees a bit and do lean forward a little to have steady balance. I like to start with my left foot and can manage a four or five step approach with decent timing.
I realize that if I can get the ball into a roll that it will naturally have decent speed.
On spare shots the speed meter shows somewhere between 14 and 15 mph these days. On first ball shots the ball shows a speed of 11 to 12.5 mph.
When practicing swings at home, I keep the swing down and can manage to keep my hand in the same position throughout. Again, that is with the index finger pointing straight ahead and the middle & ring fingers curled to the left more or less pointing 45 degrees away from straight ahead.
Use tiered tape in the thumb hole and I recently placed a couple of layers of short pieces of white tape where my thumbnail rests. I can hardly wiggle my thumb at all. I've done this for a few years now. Gotten away from the power lifts on the finger grips, too. Use ovals. Ball feels like a glove when I put my hand into it...