Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?

In the midst of things I came across this article: https://www.billspigner.com/pdf/0319_Bill_BJI.pdf
So I used this drill successfully for a number of shots, then I moved to the one step drill for more shots again successfully. Didn't take any videos, but one of the guys watched my swing height and hand movement. During the drills my fingers were staying inside. Index finger pointing toward the pins at start and fingers on top of the ball at the top of the swing. All good stuff.
Went to a 4-step approach and was able to accomplish much the same and the ball got into a nice roll. On occasion though my arm got into somewhat of a hitch near the top of the swing, but my hand was still able to be near the right position at the release. On those shots my accuracy and reaction suffered.
So I've been doing both of the drills here at home without releasing the ball. Keeping my elbow in helps a lot on all. Keeps my fingers inside and get good reaction.
I've got to get this to become a habit rather than extreme swing height and inconsistent hand motion during the swing... Practice, practice, practice...