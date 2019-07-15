BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Professional Bowling » Pro Bowling Tours » PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers)
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#200012 - Today at 06:55 AM PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers)
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 858
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
For quite a while, I have felt that the two game format that the PBA uses for the League and used in the PBA Playoffs is to intentionally create more drama. Ties are too common when you award a point for winning a game and then it has to be decided by either a 9th and 10th frame roll-off like they did in the Playoffs or a one ball roll-off like they do in the League. I was OK with the roll-off in the Playoffs as it was one on one like the regular games and still was bowling (for two frames). The one ball roll-off to decide a two game team competition makes the two games that came before nearly meaningless to me and too many strange things can happen in one shot.

Part of me wishes they would just do total pins for the two games or have one game matches, but I guess that wouldn't be good TV. As an idea to improve the roll-off in the League, why don't they have the one ball roll-off be a race to three wins? If two bowlers tie, move onto two more and keep on going until one team wins three one ball roll-offs. I think it would be more exciting than the one ball roll-off and would be a better way to decide the matches in the League since it is guaranteed to involve at least three members of each team. If they're worried about broadcast time, have less talking between games.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers)
by Mkirchie - Today at 06:55 AM
2019 Summer Leagues
by wronghander - 07/15/19 11:07 PM
Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?
by djp1080 - 07/15/19 12:48 AM
Last Online 10 days ago
by BOSStull - 07/13/19 10:08 AM
Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
by BOSStull - 07/13/19 10:03 AM
2019 USBC Open Championship's Las Vegas
by champ - 07/09/19 12:12 AM
So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
by wronghander - 06/24/19 11:47 PM
tennis elbow
by TheDemolitionMan - 06/24/19 10:34 AM
Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
by MNsportsfan - 06/24/19 09:20 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.