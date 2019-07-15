Sponsored Links







PBA 2 Game Formats and Roll-Offs (No Spoilers) Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 858

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 858



Part of me wishes they would just do total pins for the two games or have one game matches, but I guess that wouldn't be good



Mark For quite a while, I have felt that the two game format that the PBA uses for the League and used in the PBA Playoffs is to intentionally create more drama. Ties are too common when you award a point for winning a game and then it has to be decided by either a 9th and 10th frame roll-off like they did in the Playoffs or a one ball roll-off like they do in the League. I was OK with the roll-off in the Playoffs as it was one on one like the regular games and still was bowling (for two frames). The one ball roll-off to decide a two game team competition makes the two games that came before nearly meaningless to me and too many strange things can happen in one shot.Part of me wishes they would just do total pins for the two games or have one game matches, but I guess that wouldn't be good TV . As an idea to improve the roll-off in the League, why don't they have the one ball roll-off be a race to three wins? If two bowlers tie, move onto two more and keep on going until one team wins three one ball roll-offs. I think it would be more exciting than the one ball roll-off and would be a better way to decide the matches in the League since it is guaranteed to involve at least three members of each team. If they're worried about broadcast time, have less talking between games.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

