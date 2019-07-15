2019 Summer Leagues

Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

wronghander



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 595

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 595A/S/L: 35/M/NH Good stuff Champ. As much as I was frustrated about my lefty partner for using urethane at Nationals I'm considering pulling the trigger and getting one myself (although I am the only lefty on my team FWIW). Just frustrated with the shot on this Monday night league. Went 550, 554 the last 2 weeks and tonight squeaked out a 600 (178, 212, 210). Not bad but expected higher with how well I bowled tonight. Have zero hold and I feel like I have to throw it perfectly (release, speed, line, etc) to strike. Did do that on a lot of shots but had a fair number of splits as well with quite a few of them coming on shots that I really liked off my hand. All of my opens came on splits so my spare shooting was on point as well. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

