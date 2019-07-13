Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?

let me add something.
I find, with a lot of seniors I work with, as soon as they push off, their fingers point straight to the floor, and they stay that way til the release. This puts the hand on top of the ball with very little ball rotation at release. Often, they resort to a wrist turn to get the ball to hook.
The problem is that the ball comes off their hand with the fingers and thumb simultaneously.
Remember: YOUR FINGERS HAVE TO BE UNDER THE EQUATOR OF THE BALL AT RELEASE!!
An exercise I use is to put their hand in the ball and rest the ball on a table or counter, with their knuckles touching the table top. Their thumb is up and fingers are below the equator.
Then, push the ball, sliding it on the table and pull your thumb out, leaving fingers in the ball. Continue pushing then lift their hand pulling the fingers up.
This gives them the feeling of how the release should be and it's very different from theirs. The feeling is on their finger tips, mainly the ring finger, as it should be.
After a few practice rolls, they can eventually feel the difference and a light bulb goes off in their head.
Oh, and they get ball rotation and a hook without twisting their wrist or forearm.
PS: Unlearning the old habit takes time.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 10:45 PM)
