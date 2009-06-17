Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #95640 - 03:08 PM Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? ASUWoody





Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 7

A/S/L: 31/Male/Glendale,AZ Bumper BowlerRegistered: 03/27/06Posts: 7A/S/L: 31/Male/Glendale,AZ Over the years I have noticed that I have been doing things to now have a spinner type release. I used to have my track fairly close to my fingers and thumb,but now it is much much lower! I used to be pretty good on oily conditions and weaker on dryer conditions but with this spinner type release I have flipped the conditions.



What are some drills and tips to get back under the ball and roll it rather than spin it? I am looking for drills that I can spend a hole practice session or more working on to get back to normal by winter season.



Thanks for any and all opinions.



Shawn

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#95642 - 03:24 PM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: ASUWoody] 10PinGaloot





Registered: 05/19/09

Posts: 2094

A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR LegendRegistered: 05/19/09Posts: 2094A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR Hey, this one I know all about, since I do a spinner as well as a hooker. I like to throw a hooker at least once a week (joke).



Okay, so here's the scoop - for both s spinner and a hooker I come around the side of the ball 90*, so my hand is in the handshake position. The difference is that for the hooker, The hand is behind the ball (firm wrist) and ofr a spinner the hand is on top of the ball (broken or relaxed wrist). I always get to the ankle with the thumb pointing at my target, then quickly twist the wrist.



The other big difference is that for the hooker, the thumb must come out first, while for hte spinner, the thumb and fingers come out more or less simultaneously.



That's all there is to it.



You can practice throwing at home by standing next to your couch and throwing the ball onto it (check with te boss first).

The Slowinski articles are excellent. I do his release as well as the above-described release. The way I do his release is that I do not rotate the wrist. Instead, I hold the ball with a firm wirst so that the fingers are in the lower hemisphere (not cupping the wrist, jsut a firm wrist). I make a 45* angle to the lane. The thumb comes out first. Then, as the ball drops off my fingers, the rotation tat's imparted is 45* to the lane, and I have a nice consistent hook with 45* rotation.



So that's 3 of my 10 shots.... Hope that helps.





"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball."

"Follow the oil!"

"Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!"

"I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"

current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!



_________________________"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball.""Follow the oil!""Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!""I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!

#95643 - 03:26 PM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: 10PinGaloot] 10PinGaloot





Registered: 05/19/09

Posts: 2094

A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR LegendRegistered: 05/19/09Posts: 2094A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR Oh, I remembered one other thing - You might start with the fingers under the ball, but then come over the top with them instead of lettig the ball drop off the hand. That's because you're not keeping the fingers under the ball. SO you need to be conscious of keeping the fingers in the lower hemisphere as you twist the wrist, or in the case of Slowinksi, as the ball drops off the fingers.



"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball."

"Follow the oil!"

"Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!"

"I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"

current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!



_________________________"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball.""Follow the oil!""Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!""I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!

#95671 - 06:02 PM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: 10PinGaloot] 10PinGaloot





Registered: 05/19/09

Posts: 2094

A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR LegendRegistered: 05/19/09Posts: 2094A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR



Also, to help you hold onto the ball in the firm wrist position, you might consider changing the pitch of your thumbhole to a more forward pitch.



Another thing you can try is to throw straight for a while, not trying to hook it, but letting your thumb come out first. Let your fingers go towards your target, with a good strong follow-through. Get used to doing this with a firm wrist, then add the twist once you're comfortable with it.







You can beef up your forearm by doing wrist curls with a kettlebell. I use a 10#. The advantage over a spring hand exerciser is that it doesn't strain your tendons. My kettlebels are from Kettlenetics , but you can get them from lots of sources. Just Google "kettlebells".Also, to help you hold onto the ball in the firm wrist position, you might consider changing the pitch of your thumbhole to a more forward pitch.Another thing you can try is to throw straight for a while, not trying to hook it, but letting your thumb come out first. Let your fingers go towards your target, with a good strong follow-through. Get used to doing this with a firm wrist, then add the twist once you're comfortable with it.

"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball."

"Follow the oil!"

"Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!"

"I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"

current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!



_________________________"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball.""Follow the oil!""Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!""I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!

#95713 - 10:10 AM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: 10PinGaloot] 10PinGaloot





Registered: 05/19/09

Posts: 2094

A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR LegendRegistered: 05/19/09Posts: 2094A/S/L: 65/m/ Woodburn, OR Originally Posted By: SpareMe You might start with the fingers under the ball, but then come over the top with them...





I could have said this better - You might start with a firm wrist, and the hand behind the ball. Then as you rotate around the ball, your wrist goes limp, placing the fingers on top of the ball instead of to the side of the ball.

This is why I recommended working out with kettlebells - to make your wrist strong enough to not "drop" the ball as you're releasing it.



Another point - in the releases I do, the midroll is applied by rotation of the wrist around the ball. The side roll is applied by the dropping of the ball off of the hand. If the hand is held in a steady position, and the ball allowed to drop off it, then side revs are applied at whatever angle the wrist has to the lane, regardless of the path of the pendulum swing. The ball will follow the path of the pendulum swing down the lane, with rotation to the side.



If the wrist goes limp as the ball is dropping off it then the revs of the side roll are reduced. The danger of rotating around the ball is that you might pull it to the left. This can happen when you hang onto the ball instead of letting it drop off.







I could have said this better - You might start with a firm wrist, and the hand behind the ball. Then as you rotate around the ball, your wrist goes limp, placing the fingers on top of the ball instead of to the side of the ball.This is why I recommended working out with kettlebells - to make your wrist strong enough to not "drop" the ball as you're releasing it.Another point - in the releases I do, the midroll is applied by rotation of the wrist around the ball. The side roll is applied by the dropping of the ball off of the hand. If the hand is held in a steady position, and the ball allowed to drop off it, then side revs are applied at whatever angle the wrist has to the lane, regardless of the path of the pendulum swing. The ball will follow the path of the pendulum swing down the lane, with rotation to the side.If the wrist goes limp as the ball is dropping off it then the revs of the side roll are reduced. The danger of rotating around the ball is that you might pull it to the left. This can happen when you hang onto the ball instead of letting it drop off.

"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball."

"Follow the oil!"

"Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!"

"I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"

current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!



_________________________"If it ain't workin', you're either throwing the ball wrong or throwing the wrong ball.""Follow the oil!""Dry lanes ain't worth a shot!""I love the smell of lane conditioner in the morning!"current avatar is Gabby Hayes. Looks a lot like me!

#199995 - 11:36 AM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: ASUWoody] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 457

A/S/L: 72/m/IL Originally Posted By: ASUWoody Over the years I have noticed that I have been doing things to now have a spinner type release. I used to have my track fairly close to my fingers and thumb,but now it is much much lower! I used to be pretty good on oily conditions and weaker on dryer conditions but with this spinner type release I have flipped the conditions.



What are some drills and tips to get back under the ball and roll it rather than spin it? I am looking for drills that I can spend a hole practice session or more working on to get back to normal by winter season.



Thanks for any and all opinions.



Shawn



This post I'm beginning to know too well. I've likely done it for a while, but I'm throwing more or less a spinner most of the time or at least a low track, very low. The ball hooks pretty well, but it doesn't carry very well much of the time.

I think I'm going to try and reduce my backswing as much as I can and do my best to keep my hand behind the ball and my hand under the ball. I have the Mongoose Optimum wrist device and that may help me or provide some training for my hand and wrist for the time being.

Any one out that who's dealt with this issue and solved it? I'm thinking that the so-call muscle memory that may be at work as I think I'm rolling the ball properly, but then it's not getting into a good roll... This post I'm beginning to know too well. I've likely done it for a while, but I'm throwing more or less a spinner most of the time or at least a low track, very low. The ball hooks pretty well, but it doesn't carry very well much of the time.I think I'm going to try and reduce my backswing as much as I can and do my best to keep my hand behind the ball and my hand under the ball. I have the Mongoose Optimum wrist device and that may help me or provide some training for my hand and wrist for the time being.Any one out that who's dealt with this issue and solved it? I'm thinking that the so-call muscle memory that may be at work as I think I'm rolling the ball properly, but then it's not getting into a good roll...

#199996 - 02:23 PM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: djp1080] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 705

A/S/L: 71/M/California Try keeping your elbow next to your body and your forearm pointed at your target. Try to keep your thumb at 11 to 1 o'clock. Throwing a spinner means you're up on top your ball and your elbow is away from your body.



Once you get your elbow inside and your forearm pointed at your target, A good wrist brace will help you stay under the ball.



Work on making your ball turn off your hand not your hand going around your ball.

#199999 - 09:57 AM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: ASUWoody] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1204

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1204A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia As with what BOAT says I got a habit of feeling my elbow scrape my shirt during the upswing

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________HS 811

#200002 - 10:15 AM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 457

A/S/L: 72/m/IL Originally Posted By: BOSStull As with what BOAT says I got a habit of feeling my elbow scrape my shirt during the upswing

Okay BOAT and BOSS,

I think I have it. My last night in this past season's league I did pretty well with a 203-179-203. Had two rails in the 2nd game as I recall.

Kept my elbow in all night long. I'd swing the ball once before I made my approach on some shots. Seemed to help me relax.

Guess my mind is thinking too much. I'll keep at it.

Thanks guys! Okay BOAT and BOSS,I think I have it. My last night in this past season's league I did pretty well with a 203-179-203. Had two rails in the 2nd game as I recall.Kept my elbow in all night long. I'd swing the ball once before I made my approach on some shots. Seemed to help me relax.Guess my mind is thinking too much. I'll keep at it.Thanks guys!

#200003 - 03:33 PM Re: Tips to get back to a semi-roller release? Re: djp1080] 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 705

A/S/L: 71/M/California Throwing a spinner is the combination of a number of questionable habits. Keeping your elbow in will help but one other thing is to simply relax your arm swing and keep it fully extended. Too many of us let our timing get too early thinking we will add leverage. Just the opposite is true. A relaxed arm swing will increase speed, RPM's and accuracy. When we try to throw the ball instead of swing the ball, a number of problems arise do to tightening of muscles from the waist up.



First, our back muscles tighten which will cause our shoulders to square up reducing both body tilt and body angle. Next, as our forearm tightens to 'goop' up the shot, it actually slows down the arm and stiffens the wrist which will reduce speed and RPM's.



Think of a whipping action. That's where speed and RPM's come from. Everything we do that interferes with our swing only hurts the final seconds before we release.

Top

