BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Last Online 10 days ago
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199970 - 07/01/19 01:17 AM Re: Last Online 10 days ago [Re: BOSStull]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2140
A/S/L: 31/M/AZ
I didn't bowl a league this year, and probably won't next year either, but I'l try to check in more to say hi. A few years ago I was on here every single day.

But I'm in my hotel room at South Point right now, waking up and bowling Team event at Nationals tomorrow at 11:00. This is my fifth year. I've done zero prep or practice, couldn't care less how I bowl...just glad to be here with friends and family, keeping the tradition alive.

I'll report back tomorrow.
_________________________
Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.

USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690
USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)

See you in Reno 2020!

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199971 - 07/02/19 11:06 PM Re: Last Online 10 days ago [Re: BOSStull]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2140
A/S/L: 31/M/AZ
Well I said I'd report back, so here I am.

For starters, this was the most fun I've had at Nationals. Can't put my finger on exactly why. Maybe it was just good to be back on the lanes. But I had a blast, and so did most of the team.

I took two balls with me. A green Quantum and a blue Vibe. I used the Vibe for 8.5 games and felt perfectly comfortable using only it. I left the Quantum behind when we packed up after D/S.

Team event seemed somewhat easy to me, after the first few frames. It broke down quickly, and consistently. There was plenty of free angle, but a definite out of bounds. I shot 549, with a clean 210 last game.

Doubles and singles played much tougher for all of us. Much more oil, that didn't break down nearly as quickly. We didn't execute a gameplan, and paid for it, with each game getting tougher. I shot 525 and 527 with a 208 last game that started with a four bagger.

I had 1601 for the tournament which is slightly better than average for me. I think it will cash in standard division All-Events, if only for $20. I'm pleased considering I'd thrown exactly zero games in the previous 14 months.

I really like South Point and am looking forward to it returning in the future. But before that, its Reno next year! I'm looking forward to it already.

Hope you guys are all well. I'll be sure to check in more often though I doubt I'll have much bowling related to talk about. Take care.
_________________________
Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.

USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690
USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)

See you in Reno 2020!

Top
#200001 - Today at 10:08 AM Re: Last Online 10 days ago [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1204
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Good to see you back posting again CHAMP. If you can't have fun bowling then why bowl.
_________________________
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Tips to get back to a semi-roller release?
by 82Boat69 - 57 minutes 6 seconds ago
Last Online 10 days ago
by BOSStull - Today at 10:08 AM
Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
by BOSStull - Today at 10:03 AM
2019 Summer Leagues
by champ - 07/09/19 12:23 AM
2019 USBC Open Championship's Las Vegas
by champ - 07/09/19 12:12 AM
So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
by wronghander - 06/24/19 11:47 PM
tennis elbow
by TheDemolitionMan - 06/24/19 10:34 AM
Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
by MNsportsfan - 06/24/19 09:20 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.