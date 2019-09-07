BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199998 - Today at 09:45 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
82Boat69 Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I agree, the All Pro needs to go to the HOF. I shot my first 300 with an All Pro. The version I owned had solid white stars. Later, the stars only had outlines. The All pro was a 3 piece ball. It had a weight block, an inner core and an outer surface. It definitely hooked more than the old rubber balls. Instead of being 90 hardness, it was probably 85 :-) But more hook was always better. Fewer 8-10's, 5-7's, 5-10's and weak corners.

#200000 - Today at 10:03 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1204
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
When I started bowling again I looked for mine but could not find it. I have no clue what I did with it. It would still make a good spare ball. Just Wednesday I saw a bowler in leagues next to us using that ball. It was easy to spot with the 5 stars. I had the solid stars.
HG 300,
HS 811
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

