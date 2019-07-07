Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

82Boat69



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 702

A/S/L: 71/M/California Ball popularity is directly related to the lanes and oil patterns of the day. I would suggest that even today's reactive resin or particle balls would be losers on the flat, deep oil patterns of the 50's and 60's. Same for lacquer. Oil patterns put down with a bug-sprayer and drag were spotty at best. So, to create a hall-of-fame, we need more parameters, otherwise we'll be comparing Lady Gaga, to The Mills Brothers :-)



Maybe wood, lacquer, synthetic, 'pre-lane machine' and $200K lane machines putting down perfectly blocked house shots?



I remember when what is called a THS was illegal. I also remember a short-oil period where 10 units for 20 feet gutter to gutter increased perfectos from 1000 a year to 30,000 a years. Goodbye diamond rings.

champ



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 857

What 82Boat69 said is exactly why I can't stand comparing athletes of different eras, I sort of find it to be a waste of time. You'll never get to see them compete against each other in their prime, so what is the point? I agree, more parameters do help. It might be good to also include per decade or cover to go along with lane surface/oiling as Boat mentioned.

Mark



Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 702

A/S/L: 71/M/California I started bowling in 1961 using a Brunswick Black Beauty. Back then all balls were simply different versions of industrial diamonds. I have to admit that Manhattan Rubber seemed to hook more than most and I owned one that was designated 'Hooktrol-C'. Another really popular ball in that decade was the AMF 'Magic Line'. It had 3 dots that showed a bowler their rev-rate, axis-tilt and axis-rotation. Toward the end of the 60's, Brunswick came out with the Trackmaster series which was their first attempt to designate exactly where the center of the weight block under the label was. Using that location, a bowler could maximize side-weight and top-weight. I went into the service in 1967 so was away from the game. But I would enter the Manhattan Rubber and the Trackmasters into the hall of fame simply because a bowler could 'knowingly' manage top and side weights 'before' a ball was drilled.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 857

Things were obviously a bit crazier for a new bowler about 30 years later. When I started bowling as a 9 year old, I was using house balls for 3 years. Then, my parents with no knowledge of pro shops or equipment got me a 12 lb Ebonite plastic ball drilled at a sporting goods store at the mall (I shot my first 200 game with that ball). It wasn't until I was close to turning 14 when I was changing to a 14 lb ball that we decided to go to the Pro Shop . He quickly informed my parents that the plan to get me another plastic ball was pointless and I wouldn't advance much more throwing a straight shot so I got a 14 lb urethane with a pancake block right when reactive resin was starting to take over. My first higher end ball was when I got my urethane Turbo and I wouldn't get my first reactive ball until I got my Sapphire Zone 3 years after resin became dominant.

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-799

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 702

A/S/L: 71/M/California They only good thing about bowling balls in the 60's, you learned to turn the ball not your hand and most became good spare shooters. I lived in a town where there wasn't a single person averaging 200.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9797

Dennis Michael



I don't know the names of all of those balls and I don't know how they were made or what they did. So, I am at a loss here.



All I know is, the old equipment I used, didn't work any more. I talked with the



My first real purchase was a Danger Zone then a Blue one and a red one. I don't even remember their names. Balls weren't given names when I bowled. It was only the company name on it.



I can only attest to what balls worked for me and they are all Lane Master balls. They are not even made any longer. But, I still carry 4 to the lanes every night.



I missed all the ball development as I didn't bowl for 26 years. I returned in '05 and found a completely new world of bowling. I had to learn alot and fast. I don't know the names of all of those balls and I don't know how they were made or what they did. So, I am at a loss here. All I know is, the old equipment I used, didn't work any more. I talked with the Pro Shop and got totally confused. So, I took time and learned. My first real purchase was a Danger Zone then a Blue one and a red one. I don't even remember their names. Balls weren't given names when I bowled. It was only the company name on it. I can only attest to what balls worked for me and they are all Lane Master balls. They are not even made any longer. But, I still carry 4 to the lanes every night. I have purchased newer equipment and shelved them all, going back to the reliable arsenal. The balls in my bag are 11, 10 and 9 years old. And, a 30+ year old plastic ball, made in China, by Ebonite.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 702

A/S/L: 71/M/California Except for material hardness, hard rubber, polyester and urethane all hooked relative to their surface and there was very little dynamic weighting. The Faball Black Hammer had a core, but the core was spherical with just a little hockey-puck at one end. The original Hammers probably flared 1/2 inch to 1 inch at most.



I don't remember any balls having significant flare until the middle 90's. I think reactive-urethane was still predominant and spherical cores were the most common. Once the surface and flare were combined, the lid was off. RG and Diff rule today, but they still only account for 10-15% of a balls motion. Surface is still king.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2140

Based on sheer sales on longevity we probably have to add the White Dot, right?

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

Pro of the Year Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 702

A/S/L: 71/M/California I never owned a Columbia White Dot, but I did own a Columbia Blue Dot which I acquired around 1979 and just retired about 4 months ago. I'd definitely put a Blue Dot in my hall of fame.

