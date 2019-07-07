BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Bowling Ball Reviews » Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199984 - 07/07/19 04:52 PM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: champ]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Ball popularity is directly related to the lanes and oil patterns of the day. I would suggest that even today's reactive resin or particle balls would be losers on the flat, deep oil patterns of the 50's and 60's. Same for lacquer. Oil patterns put down with a bug-sprayer and drag were spotty at best. So, to create a hall-of-fame, we need more parameters, otherwise we'll be comparing Lady Gaga, to The Mills Brothers :-)

Maybe wood, lacquer, synthetic, 'pre-lane machine' and $200K lane machines putting down perfectly blocked house shots?

I remember when what is called a THS was illegal. I also remember a short-oil period where 10 units for 20 feet gutter to gutter increased perfectos from 1000 a year to 30,000 a years. Goodbye diamond rings.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199985 - 07/07/19 09:29 PM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 857
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
What 82Boat69 said is exactly why I can't stand comparing athletes of different eras, I sort of find it to be a waste of time. You'll never get to see them compete against each other in their prime, so what is the point? I agree, more parameters do help. It might be good to also include per decade or cover to go along with lane surface/oiling as Boat mentioned.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

Top
#199986 - 07/08/19 04:58 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I started bowling in 1961 using a Brunswick Black Beauty. Back then all balls were simply different versions of industrial diamonds. I have to admit that Manhattan Rubber seemed to hook more than most and I owned one that was designated 'Hooktrol-C'. Another really popular ball in that decade was the AMF 'Magic Line'. It had 3 dots that showed a bowler their rev-rate, axis-tilt and axis-rotation. Toward the end of the 60's, Brunswick came out with the Trackmaster series which was their first attempt to designate exactly where the center of the weight block under the label was. Using that location, a bowler could maximize side-weight and top-weight. I went into the service in 1967 so was away from the game. But I would enter the Manhattan Rubber and the Trackmasters into the hall of fame simply because a bowler could 'knowingly' manage top and side weights 'before' a ball was drilled.

Top
#199987 - 07/08/19 08:08 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 857
A/S/L: 39/M/New Jersey
Things were obviously a bit crazier for a new bowler about 30 years later. When I started bowling as a 9 year old, I was using house balls for 3 years. Then, my parents with no knowledge of pro shops or equipment got me a 12 lb Ebonite plastic ball drilled at a sporting goods store at the mall (I shot my first 200 game with that ball). It wasn't until I was close to turning 14 when I was changing to a 14 lb ball that we decided to go to the Pro Shop. He quickly informed my parents that the plan to get me another plastic ball was pointless and I wouldn't advance much more throwing a straight shot so I got a 14 lb urethane with a pancake block right when reactive resin was starting to take over. My first higher end ball was when I got my urethane Turbo and I wouldn't get my first reactive ball until I got my Sapphire Zone 3 years after resin became dominant.
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-799

Top
#199988 - 07/08/19 09:25 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 71/M/California
They only good thing about bowling balls in the 60's, you learned to turn the ball not your hand and most became good spare shooters. I lived in a town where there wasn't a single person averaging 200.

Top
#199989 - 07/08/19 05:44 PM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: champ]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9797
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I missed all the ball development as I didn't bowl for 26 years. I returned in '05 and found a completely new world of bowling. I had to learn alot and fast.

I don't know the names of all of those balls and I don't know how they were made or what they did. So, I am at a loss here.

All I know is, the old equipment I used, didn't work any more. I talked with the Pro Shop and got totally confused. So, I took time and learned.

My first real purchase was a Danger Zone then a Blue one and a red one. I don't even remember their names. Balls weren't given names when I bowled. It was only the company name on it.

I can only attest to what balls worked for me and they are all Lane Master balls. They are not even made any longer. But, I still carry 4 to the lanes every night.

I have purchased newer equipment and shelved them all, going back to the reliable arsenal. The balls in my bag are 11, 10 and 9 years old. And, a 30+ year old plastic ball, made in China, by Ebonite.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199990 - 07/08/19 08:04 PM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 71/M/California
Except for material hardness, hard rubber, polyester and urethane all hooked relative to their surface and there was very little dynamic weighting. The Faball Black Hammer had a core, but the core was spherical with just a little hockey-puck at one end. The original Hammers probably flared 1/2 inch to 1 inch at most.

I don't remember any balls having significant flare until the middle 90's. I think reactive-urethane was still predominant and spherical cores were the most common. Once the surface and flare were combined, the lid was off. RG and Diff rule today, but they still only account for 10-15% of a balls motion. Surface is still king.

Top
#199992 - 07/09/19 12:15 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: champ]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2140
A/S/L: 31/M/AZ
Based on sheer sales on longevity we probably have to add the White Dot, right?
_________________________
Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.

USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690
USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)

See you in Reno 2020!

Top
#199994 - 07/09/19 02:04 AM Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame [Re: champ]
82Boat69 Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 71/M/California
I never owned a Columbia White Dot, but I did own a Columbia Blue Dot which I acquired around 1979 and just retired about 4 months ago. I'd definitely put a Blue Dot in my hall of fame.

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Bowling Ball Hall of Fame
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 02:04 AM
2019 Summer Leagues
by champ - Yesterday at 12:23 AM
2019 USBC Open Championship's Las Vegas
by champ - Yesterday at 12:12 AM
Last Online 10 days ago
by champ - 07/02/19 11:06 PM
So the 3-unit oil rule is dead.
by wronghander - 06/24/19 11:47 PM
tennis elbow
by TheDemolitionMan - 06/24/19 10:34 AM
Creative Bowling Solutions Power Finger Grips
by MNsportsfan - 06/24/19 09:20 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2019 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.