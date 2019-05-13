#199993 - 12:23 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2140

Registered: 11/30/10



202, 226, and 218 for 646. One open each game. Good to see some old friends. Convinced a few people the Purple Hammer is a miracle, so the



Review of the Purple Hammer...wow! If you like urethane, and you haven't tried one, you have to. Urethane isn't for everyone, but its helped me a lot in the one local house I have to bowl in. I'm speed dominant with a rolly release. With reactive I tend to struggle with over/under and carry that isn't up to par with a high scoring pace. With urethane, I just have to put enough surface on the ball and let it rip up the 5 board. It will hook. Just have to remember to hit up on it if you want to carry the 10. Tonight I managed that decently well. I subbed in league tonight. First night league bowling since May 2018. I took in a brand new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane in a see-saw in one hand, and my shoes in the other hand.202, 226, and 218 for 646. One open each game. Good to see some old friends. Convinced a few people the Purple Hammer is a miracle, so the Pro Shop guy is going to be happy with me this week.Review of the Purple Hammer...wow! If you like urethane, and you haven't tried one, you have to. Urethane isn't for everyone, but its helped me a lot in the one local house I have to bowl in. I'm speed dominant with a rolly release. With reactive I tend to struggle with over/under and carry that isn't up to par with a high scoring pace. With urethane, I just have to put enough surface on the ball and let it rip up the 5 board. It will hook. Just have to remember to hit up on it if you want to carry the 10. Tonight I managed that decently well. _________________________

Nowadays, I open bowl practice and go to Nationals every year.



USBC Open personal bests: 226/602/1690

USBC Open career average: 174.66 (45 Games)



See you in Reno 2020!

