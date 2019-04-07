Sponsored Links







Bowling Ball Hall of Fame

I figured I'd start a fun thread, maybe to get some activity on here.



Let's say they just opened a Bowling Ball Hall of Fame. You're on the nominating committee. What do you choose to submit?



I've had probably 100 bowling balls. Most of them have been average for me. Neither good nor bad. Average. There are two standouts among them all that I truly loved.



1) Hammer Black Widow (original) The black widow was awesome for me. I've tried lots of the reincarnations, and some were really good, but I think the cover/core combo of the original was magic. I could use it on anything with at least a little oil and many of my personal bests were with it. I had a 300, 298, 290, 289, 765, and 759 with it. After several years of use, it was taken off the bowling rack while I wasn't watching...never saw it again.



2) Hammer Blue Vibe (original and new) I've really liked all the Vibes. The Cherry also has a very sweet place in my heart. But its the Blue Vibe I'd nominate to the Hall of Fame. Its the most versatile ball I've ever owned. It can be rolly, flippy, works on anything from pretty dry to pretty heavy. Always rolls at the right time and has exceptional carry. It has been my get out of jail free ball for a long time. I've had numerous 700s with it, a couple small tournament wins, and just bowled nine games of Nationals with it. Talk about versatility. I've worn out several and find the remakes just as good as the original.



How about you? What have been your very best?

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

A/S/L: 71/M/California I'd start with any of the Brunswick Track Master balls. They were the first attempt at increasing the technology of bowling balls. I would also put the [censored] Webber All-Pro in that category.



From there, the Columbia Yellow Dot, Faball Black hammer, then the Xcaliber, Aftershock and the original Hy-Road.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame champ

I was expecting the Hy-Road to mentioned with the first couple posts. It seems like everyone loved it. But it never worked out for me. While it had been described for years as the ultimate benchmark ball, for me it was just another skid flip ball that was good on house shots after the first transition. It was never a benchmark for me. I had a couple of them, but they never lasted long.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame djp1080

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Originally Posted By: champ I was expecting the Hy-Road to mentioned with the first couple posts. It seems like everyone loved it. But it never worked out for me. While it had been described for years as the ultimate benchmark ball, for me it was just another skid flip ball that was good on house shots after the first transition. It was never a benchmark for me. I had a couple of them, but they never lasted long.

Interesting... Very likely the finish on the Hy-Road didn't match up for you unfortunately. It does tend to have a pretty good finish, but I find the pearl one is better for me with even a stronger snap on the backend.

Possibly by taking the polish off and getting the cover down to 2000 or 3000 grit might be better for your style.

I bought a Hammer Dark Legend quite a while ago and it didn't shape up anything close to what I thought I'd get with it; however, when I finally took the shine off of it and took it to 3000 or 4000 grit, it began working nicely. It was almost like a difference of daylight and dark (pun intended). Interesting... Very likely the finish on the Hy-Road didn't match up for you unfortunately. It does tend to have a pretty good finish, but I find the pearl one is better for me with even a stronger snap on the backend.Possibly by taking the polish off and getting the cover down to 2000 or 3000 grit might be better for your style.I bought a Hammer Dark Legend quite a while ago and it didn't shape up anything close to what I thought I'd get with it; however, when I finally took the shine off of it and took it to 3000 or 4000 grit, it began working nicely. It was almost like a difference of daylight and dark (pun intended).

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame champ

I have somewhat of a strange release. Very little axis tilt, and speed dominant. So it is hard for me to find the perfect surface. Too shiny will always blow through the breakpoint because of my speed, and too dull will always roll out because of my heavy forward roll.



Because of that I do have a ball spinner and tweak ball surfaces quite a bit. I tried just about everything with the Hy-Road, but never could fall in love with it the way everyone else seemed to.



The best "benchmark ball" I ever had was the Storm Tropical Heat Hybrid. Not too weak, not too strong. Rolly. Always a good starting ball. Carried well. I had two of those and they both cracked along color lines. Weird. _________________________

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

A/S/L: 71/M/California Personally, I think too many place too much faith in bowling balls and spend too little time working on their game. Over the last 3 years I've tried all kind of drilling combination without much success. The difference in balls, drillings or both is maybe 4 boards at most and usually more like 2 boards



Controlling the length of each phase of ball motion can't be done just by drilling a new ball. Without being able to shoot from anyplace on a lane, controlling speed and entry angle isn't possible.



I think the real answer is better technique. Instead of spending $200 for a new ball, we might be better served by spending that $200 on a good lesson and more practice.



As USBC screws down ball performance, averages are also going to begin to drop. If the game can survive this reality check, then those who have the best techniques will average the best. Controlling speed and RPM's has always been the way to success.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame champ

Boat, everything you said is true. But we're not talking about scores, or technique, or skill, or USBC rules. We're talking about the Bowling Ball Hall of Fame. The goal is to spark some easy, lighthearted, fun conversation around here. Everyone has a favorite bowling ball, and I want to hear about them.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame 82Boat69

A/S/L: 71/M/California I was replying to the comment just before mine from Champ, not your hall of fame post.



If you go back 2 of my posts, you will find my entries for best balls in history.



So much for the free exchange of ideas :-)

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame champ

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

So much for the free exchange of ideas :-)



So much for the free exchange of ideas :-)







It seemed to me you were suggesting we not talk about good bowling balls, and that we should all go get a lesson instead.



Apologies if I misunderstood your post.



Now, back to talking about bowling balls.

Re: Bowling Ball Hall of Fame Mkirchie





I'm going to dig back a little in time for this. I'm also not going to necessarily include balls I owned and liked but also the ones that were extremely popular and successful.



I never had the original Danger Zone which I would include solely due to its performance on the PBA tour. However, I did own a Sapphire Zone which I would also put on the list, it was one of my all time favorite balls.



I'd also have to include the Hy-Road and the original Burgundy Hammer.



Mark

