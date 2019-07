Sponsored Links







2019 Summer Leagues

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4686

Our summer leagues are either about to or have already started. I won't be in one unless someone asks me to sub, but I'll be reading this thread to get a sense of how the rest of you are doing.

Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 168 HS: 615 HG: 255

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 170



: My bowling blog

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199923 - 09:17 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9796

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9796A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Well, plenty of timing issues. noticed bad releases too. Speed was very slow, about 12 mph. Spare shooting on right side was poor, missed 4 10 pins, all to the left as my spare ball hooked



I grabbed an older ball to take, Hammer Nasty. went early and had it refinished at the



The lanes were a little snappy and this ball snaps. I got thru the nite with a 16+, 17+ and low 200. But, 3 opens in each game really hurt, 4 10 pins and couple splits.



I finally got the timing down by game 3 with 2 turkeys in the game.



It will come, but slowly.



The big thing was, I didn't get tired or winded after my heart attack. I start Cardiac Physical Therapy on Monday. It can only get better.



Top #199926 - 08:12 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 594

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 594A/S/L: 35/M/NH Welcome back Dennis.



Bowling 1 league this summer on Monday nights. We started a few weeks ago but only bowled 1 week so far due to being at Nationals last week and the league deciding to take off the Memorial Day holiday.



It's on the White #2 pattern so a bit more of a challenge. However I found the line right away and started with a 248 out of the game but came crashing down after that with games of 177 and 167. I was tired and just didn't make good shots so I expect to do better in the coming weeks.



Did get a chance to sub in a regular house shot league on Wednesday night. First time bowling since I came back from nationals and was feeling a little sluggish (missed 3 spares including 2 single pins) but still shot 211, 246, 236. Really happy with a 693 on a night when I didn't have my best. _________________________

Top #199942 - 10:58 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 594

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 594A/S/L: 35/M/NH for ball reaction. Last week had the left side to myself, this week had 3 other lefties.



Still in over/under hell. Have to hit a dime at 60 feet to strike. No hold at all. Throw it too slow or miss a hair inside and it's going right through the nose. Doesn't matter that I'm throwing pin down equipment either. It can't wait to jump off the pattern. Throw it too fast or miss outside I'm looking at a washout a lot of the time. Frustrating.



Think next week I am going try bowling without my wrist brace. That should reduce my tilt to about 3 degrees which hopefully will control the back end reaction. Last 3 weeks: 549, 499, 503. Absolutefor ball reaction. Last week had the left side to myself, this week had 3 other lefties.Still in over/under hell. Have to hit a dime at 60 feet to strike. No hold at all. Throw it too slow or miss a hair inside and it's going right through the nose. Doesn't matter that I'm throwing pin down equipment either. It can't wait to jump off the pattern. Throw it too fast or miss outside I'm looking at a washout a lot of the time. Frustrating.Think next week I am going try bowling without my wrist brace. That should reduce my tilt to about 3 degrees which hopefully will control the back end reaction.



Edited by wronghander ( 11:10 PM )

Top #199965 - 12:07 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 594

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 594A/S/L: 35/M/NH Had a practice session on Thursday on the house shot. Decided instead of not using any kind of wrist support to use the Master Wrister I had in my bad and to throw a suitcase release. The goal was to leave flat 7 pins and I had a pretty good practice doing that.



Tonight on the lanes 202, 214, 277 for 693. Almost a 200 pin improvement and upped my average from 178 to 189. Still a tough shot with very little room for error but my ball motion was much more controllable and was leaving makeable spares (had only 1 open). It felt like the 3rd game it opened up a tad (even being alone on the left side tonight) and I took full advantage. Threw 11 good shots, had the front 7 before a 6 pin in the 8th (which I still liked off my hand). Pulled the last one in the 12th to come short of 279 but right now my 277 is the high game in the league so I'll take it. _________________________

Top #199967 - 08:52 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9796

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9796A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I've taken my wrist support off this summer. I felt the wrister turned my hand in at the downswing. I feel, I am right in that.



Without the wrister, I can actually feel my release and change it when I have to. I have found more revs and control.



Today, 206, 243, 275. I guess it works. _________________________

Top #199968 - 12:17 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 594

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 594A/S/L: 35/M/NH Wow, great bowling Dennis. Nicely done.



I think you make a good point about not using the wrist device and I'm going to ween myself off of the Powrkoil. I still feel I need some support but the wrister is so much less restrictive and when I was practicing with it I did feel my hand coming around the ball.



Ended up using the Powrkoil tonight though, subbing on China. It's a $$$ league and didn't want to use it as a practice session since the team was depending on me. But wow did it feel like it was stupid easy compared to my challenge shot league. Had shots that I did not like that struck anyway, lol. Went 253, 228, 225. I think the other 2 lefties on the pair created some carry down and if I had brought my Hydra might have fared even better in the last 2 games, but mostly stayed on top of it and helped the team sweep our opponents.





_________________________

Top #199969 - 10:05 PM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9796

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9796A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill This is why I am surprised by bowling. Wed nite, I didn't break 180.



Well, diff house and harder shot. But, it was me, not the shot. _________________________

Top #199972 - 12:17 AM Re: 2019 Summer Leagues Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 594

A/S/L: 35/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 594A/S/L: 35/M/NH Similar situation for me. Monday night the shot played tighter but I didn't feel that I was bowling that well either until the 3rd game. 172, 162, 216 to squeak out a 550. Didn't have a strike until the 3rd frame of game 2. Team got clobbered by a low average team who the pattern doesn't really matter much to anyway. Proud of myself for hanging in there and putting a strong 3rd game together.



Tonight I was asked to sub again and went in expecting to kill it on the house shot as was the case last week. Couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. 161 first game. My teammate noticed that I wasn't throwing the ball as well as the week before. Not only was I throwing the ball wrong but I was throwing the wrong ball as well. But got it together in the 2nd game, got my Ridiculous Asym and went 247. Had a chance in the 3rd game to strike out again to be in the 240s but pulled one in the 9th , left a baby split and got too much of the 2 pin. Doubled in the 10th for 214 but a 622 series was disappointing.



But on the other hand I got zero practice in last week and I'll get zero in this week. Too much stuff going on and just don't have the time to do it. So effectively the subbing was my "practice" but can't really work on the stuff I need to work on when I am bowling for score.

Top

