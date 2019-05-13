2019 Summer Leagues

Similar situation for me. Monday night the shot played tighter but I didn't feel that I was bowling that well either until the 3rd game. 172, 162, 216 to squeak out a 550. Didn't have a strike until the 3rd frame of game 2. Team got clobbered by a low average team who the pattern doesn't really matter much to anyway. Proud of myself for hanging in there and putting a strong 3rd game together.



Tonight I was asked to sub again and went in expecting to kill it on the house shot as was the case last week. Couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. 161 first game. My teammate noticed that I wasn't throwing the ball as well as the week before. Not only was I throwing the ball wrong but I was throwing the wrong ball as well. But got it together in the 2nd game, got my Ridiculous Asym and went 247. Had a chance in the 3rd game to strike out again to be in the 240s but pulled one in the 9th , left a baby split and got too much of the 2 pin. Doubled in the 10th for 214 but a 622 series was disappointing.



But on the other hand I got zero practice in last week and I'll get zero in this week. Too much stuff going on and just don't have the time to do it. So effectively the subbing was my "practice" but can't really work on the stuff I need to work on when I am bowling for score.

_________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803